Ground floor unit in Villages of Bloomingdale, a gated community convenient to East West Expressway, I75 and Brandon Mall. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo is getting a fresh coat of paint and new carpet this week and will be ready to move in as early as July 15th. You will love the resort style pool, clubhouse, gym and playground! Water, Sewer, Trash and Lawn care included in the rent.