Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
6214 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE
Last updated July 4 2019 at 9:46 AM

6214 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE

6214 Osprey Lake Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6214 Osprey Lake Circle, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful townhouse located in a gated community in the heart of Riverview. Easy access to I75, 301 and the Crosstown Expressway. This spacious townhome has an open floor plan. Downstairs is a features a spacious main living area, kitchen, dining room and half bathroom (all with solid surface tile floors). All the bedrooms are located upstairs and offer plenty of closet space. Loaded with extras this home has newer appliances, sliding doors, laundry closet, a screened porch and much more, this home is a must see! Easy access to all the area has to offer! Available for an immediate move in after HOA approval. Pets are to be verified with the homeowner's association. Call today for your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6214 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE have any available units?
6214 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 6214 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE have?
Some of 6214 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6214 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
6214 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6214 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6214 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 6214 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 6214 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 6214 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6214 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6214 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 6214 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 6214 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 6214 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 6214 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6214 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
