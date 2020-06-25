6214 OSPREY LAKE CIRCLE

Amenities

Beautiful townhouse located in a gated community in the heart of Riverview. Easy access to I75, 301 and the Crosstown Expressway. This spacious townhome has an open floor plan. Downstairs is a features a spacious main living area, kitchen, dining room and half bathroom (all with solid surface tile floors). All the bedrooms are located upstairs and offer plenty of closet space. Loaded with extras this home has newer appliances, sliding doors, laundry closet, a screened porch and much more, this home is a must see! Easy access to all the area has to offer! Available for an immediate move in after HOA approval. Pets are to be verified with the homeowner's association. Call today for your private showing!