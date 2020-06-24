All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 6008 Crickethollow Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
6008 Crickethollow Dr
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

6008 Crickethollow Dr

6008 Cricket Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6008 Cricket Hollow Drive, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
beautiful house in great location - Property Id: 202215

Beautiful house located in Riverview, 15 minutes from downtown Tampa, minutes to I-75, I-4, 301 and crosstown expressway with close proximity to brandon mall, shopping, dining and great schools. Fenced backyard, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, large tiled porch. Vaulted ceilings, AC replaced in the last 2 years, some new windows, brand new washer and dryer, recent updates throughout the house including new flooring. Pets ok.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/202215
Property Id 202215

(RLNE5529479)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6008 Crickethollow Dr have any available units?
6008 Crickethollow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 6008 Crickethollow Dr have?
Some of 6008 Crickethollow Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6008 Crickethollow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6008 Crickethollow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6008 Crickethollow Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6008 Crickethollow Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6008 Crickethollow Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6008 Crickethollow Dr offers parking.
Does 6008 Crickethollow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6008 Crickethollow Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6008 Crickethollow Dr have a pool?
No, 6008 Crickethollow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6008 Crickethollow Dr have accessible units?
No, 6008 Crickethollow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6008 Crickethollow Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6008 Crickethollow Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa