6008 Crickethollow Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

beautiful house in great location - Property Id: 202215



Beautiful house located in Riverview, 15 minutes from downtown Tampa, minutes to I-75, I-4, 301 and crosstown expressway with close proximity to brandon mall, shopping, dining and great schools. Fenced backyard, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, large tiled porch. Vaulted ceilings, AC replaced in the last 2 years, some new windows, brand new washer and dryer, recent updates throughout the house including new flooring. Pets ok.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/202215

Property Id 202215



(RLNE5529479)