Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

5807 Legacy Crescent Place #304

5807 Legacy Crescent Place · No Longer Available
Location

5807 Legacy Crescent Place, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 1 Bed/1 Bath condo in gated community!! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Beautiful 1 Bed/1 Bath condo in gated community!! - Beautiful 1 bed 1 bath condo in gated community.This open air condo features a washer and dryer in the unit, New carpet through out, just refaced kitchen cabinets and a private Balcony that looks over the pond and pool area. The Community offers a Pool, Rec Bldg, Tennis Courts, and Playground. Easy access to local shopping and dining. Location also provides for an easy commute to downtown Brandon, the Towncenter Mall, and all major highways for commuting to downtown Tampa, and MacDill A.F.B.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1191552

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application
fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the
property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report;
(2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if
applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will
verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background
screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For additional questions, please contact Gina with Rent Solutions at 813-605-5541.

(RLNE4129420)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5807 Legacy Crescent Place #304 have any available units?
5807 Legacy Crescent Place #304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 5807 Legacy Crescent Place #304 have?
Some of 5807 Legacy Crescent Place #304's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5807 Legacy Crescent Place #304 currently offering any rent specials?
5807 Legacy Crescent Place #304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5807 Legacy Crescent Place #304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5807 Legacy Crescent Place #304 is pet friendly.
Does 5807 Legacy Crescent Place #304 offer parking?
No, 5807 Legacy Crescent Place #304 does not offer parking.
Does 5807 Legacy Crescent Place #304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5807 Legacy Crescent Place #304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5807 Legacy Crescent Place #304 have a pool?
Yes, 5807 Legacy Crescent Place #304 has a pool.
Does 5807 Legacy Crescent Place #304 have accessible units?
No, 5807 Legacy Crescent Place #304 does not have accessible units.
Does 5807 Legacy Crescent Place #304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5807 Legacy Crescent Place #304 does not have units with dishwashers.

