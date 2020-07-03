5807 Legacy Crescent Place #304

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool tennis court

Beautiful 1 Bed/1 Bath condo in gated community!! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Beautiful 1 Bed/1 Bath condo in gated community!! - Beautiful 1 bed 1 bath condo in gated community.This open air condo features a washer and dryer in the unit, New carpet through out, just refaced kitchen cabinets and a private Balcony that looks over the pond and pool area. The Community offers a Pool, Rec Bldg, Tennis Courts, and Playground. Easy access to local shopping and dining. Location also provides for an easy commute to downtown Brandon, the Towncenter Mall, and all major highways for commuting to downtown Tampa, and MacDill A.F.B.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1191552



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application

fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the

property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report;

(2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if

applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will

verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background

screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For additional questions, please contact Gina with Rent Solutions at 813-605-5541.



(RLNE4129420)