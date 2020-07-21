5707 Legacy Crescent Place # 201

Amenities

2nd Floor - Recently Renovated - 1 Bedroom 1 Bath for Lease - Welcome to our newly renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath for lease in the Brandon/Riverview area. The community is located at the corner of US 301 and Bloomingdale Ave. The interior features laminate flooring throughout, granite counters in the kitchen, upgraded appliances, new paint, ceiling fans w/ remotes, an interior laundry room, a huge master bedroom w/ a large walk in closet, and lovely screened patio. The rent includes water, trash, sewer, pest control, and a full size washer dryer. The property is professionally managed by the best Tampa property management company and Tampa property manager, Powell Realty. To apply for the property go to www.powellrealty.com .



