All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 5707 Legacy Crescent Place # 201.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
5707 Legacy Crescent Place # 201
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:16 PM

5707 Legacy Crescent Place # 201

5707 Legacy Crescent Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5707 Legacy Crescent Place, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
2nd Floor - Recently Renovated - 1 Bedroom 1 Bath for Lease - Welcome to our newly renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath for lease in the Brandon/Riverview area. The community is located at the corner of US 301 and Bloomingdale Ave. The interior features laminate flooring throughout, granite counters in the kitchen, upgraded appliances, new paint, ceiling fans w/ remotes, an interior laundry room, a huge master bedroom w/ a large walk in closet, and lovely screened patio. The rent includes water, trash, sewer, pest control, and a full size washer dryer. The property is professionally managed by the best Tampa property management company and Tampa property manager, Powell Realty. To apply for the property go to www.powellrealty.com .

(RLNE5076472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5707 Legacy Crescent Place # 201 have any available units?
5707 Legacy Crescent Place # 201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 5707 Legacy Crescent Place # 201 have?
Some of 5707 Legacy Crescent Place # 201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5707 Legacy Crescent Place # 201 currently offering any rent specials?
5707 Legacy Crescent Place # 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5707 Legacy Crescent Place # 201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5707 Legacy Crescent Place # 201 is pet friendly.
Does 5707 Legacy Crescent Place # 201 offer parking?
No, 5707 Legacy Crescent Place # 201 does not offer parking.
Does 5707 Legacy Crescent Place # 201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5707 Legacy Crescent Place # 201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5707 Legacy Crescent Place # 201 have a pool?
Yes, 5707 Legacy Crescent Place # 201 has a pool.
Does 5707 Legacy Crescent Place # 201 have accessible units?
No, 5707 Legacy Crescent Place # 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 5707 Legacy Crescent Place # 201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5707 Legacy Crescent Place # 201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane
Riverview, FL 33578
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRiverview 2 Bedroom Apartments
Riverview Apartments with GymsRiverview Apartments with Parking
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa