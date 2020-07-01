14045 Tropical Kingbird Way

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters stainless steel pool

Brand New Home in Desirable Riverview Community - You are viewing a recently built home within a desirable Lennar community in Riverview. This home boasts an open floor-plan, tile throughout, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Not to mention the screened in lanai and pond view. Tenants will enjoy the community pool, provided lawn maintenance, built in security system, and washer/dryer in unit. Call today to schedule a showing as this home will not last long.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4355959)