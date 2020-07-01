All apartments in Riverview
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:50 PM

14045 Tropical Kingbird Way

14045 Tropical Kingbird Way · No Longer Available
Location

14045 Tropical Kingbird Way, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Brand New Home in Desirable Riverview Community - You are viewing a recently built home within a desirable Lennar community in Riverview. This home boasts an open floor-plan, tile throughout, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Not to mention the screened in lanai and pond view. Tenants will enjoy the community pool, provided lawn maintenance, built in security system, and washer/dryer in unit. Call today to schedule a showing as this home will not last long.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4355959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14045 Tropical Kingbird Way have any available units?
14045 Tropical Kingbird Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 14045 Tropical Kingbird Way have?
Some of 14045 Tropical Kingbird Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14045 Tropical Kingbird Way currently offering any rent specials?
14045 Tropical Kingbird Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14045 Tropical Kingbird Way pet-friendly?
No, 14045 Tropical Kingbird Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 14045 Tropical Kingbird Way offer parking?
No, 14045 Tropical Kingbird Way does not offer parking.
Does 14045 Tropical Kingbird Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14045 Tropical Kingbird Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14045 Tropical Kingbird Way have a pool?
Yes, 14045 Tropical Kingbird Way has a pool.
Does 14045 Tropical Kingbird Way have accessible units?
No, 14045 Tropical Kingbird Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14045 Tropical Kingbird Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 14045 Tropical Kingbird Way does not have units with dishwashers.

