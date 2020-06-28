13901 Felix Will Road

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Gorgeous Home in South Fork - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Virtual tour of this home is available, use the link below!



Beautiful 4 beds 3 baths. As you enter the door your spacious foyer greets you. You will notice the Vaulted Ceiling . The Open Concept Floor Plan. Your Formal Living and Dining Room are allow for plenty of living space for your family. Enter into your Kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, Stainless Steel appliances and Granite Counter tops. A dining area off your kitchen makes the perfect spot for family meals. The kitchen overlooks your family room and allows for a great entertaining space. The Master Bedroom has a massive Walk in Closet, over-sized shower and dual sinks. The homes extra bedrooms are split with 2 bedrooms and bath in the front of your home and the 4th bedroom and bath to the left making this 3 way split perfect for guests or mother in law suite. Enjoy your outdoor living in your screened lanai while you watch your pets frolic in your fenced yard. Conveniently located to i-75, Crosstown Expressway, MacDill AFB, shops, restaurants, and a short drive to some of the most beautiful Florida gulf coast beaches you will ever see! Also offered as a corporate rental for a DIFFERENT rate.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1572669?accessKey=5d65



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application

fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the

property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report;

(2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if

applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will

verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background

screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not

to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad

rental history.

For additional questions, please contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5152865)