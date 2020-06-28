All apartments in Riverview
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:30 PM

13901 Felix Will Road

13901 Felix Will Road · No Longer Available
Location

13901 Felix Will Road, Riverview, FL 33579
South Fork

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Gorgeous Home in South Fork - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Virtual tour of this home is available, use the link below!

Beautiful 4 beds 3 baths. As you enter the door your spacious foyer greets you. You will notice the Vaulted Ceiling . The Open Concept Floor Plan. Your Formal Living and Dining Room are allow for plenty of living space for your family. Enter into your Kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, Stainless Steel appliances and Granite Counter tops. A dining area off your kitchen makes the perfect spot for family meals. The kitchen overlooks your family room and allows for a great entertaining space. The Master Bedroom has a massive Walk in Closet, over-sized shower and dual sinks. The homes extra bedrooms are split with 2 bedrooms and bath in the front of your home and the 4th bedroom and bath to the left making this 3 way split perfect for guests or mother in law suite. Enjoy your outdoor living in your screened lanai while you watch your pets frolic in your fenced yard. Conveniently located to i-75, Crosstown Expressway, MacDill AFB, shops, restaurants, and a short drive to some of the most beautiful Florida gulf coast beaches you will ever see! Also offered as a corporate rental for a DIFFERENT rate.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1572669?accessKey=5d65

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application
fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the
property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report;
(2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if
applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will
verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background
screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not
to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad
rental history.
For additional questions, please contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5152865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13901 Felix Will Road have any available units?
13901 Felix Will Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 13901 Felix Will Road have?
Some of 13901 Felix Will Road's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13901 Felix Will Road currently offering any rent specials?
13901 Felix Will Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13901 Felix Will Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 13901 Felix Will Road is pet friendly.
Does 13901 Felix Will Road offer parking?
No, 13901 Felix Will Road does not offer parking.
Does 13901 Felix Will Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13901 Felix Will Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13901 Felix Will Road have a pool?
No, 13901 Felix Will Road does not have a pool.
Does 13901 Felix Will Road have accessible units?
No, 13901 Felix Will Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13901 Felix Will Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 13901 Felix Will Road does not have units with dishwashers.
