13620 ARTESA BELL DRIVE

Beautiful executive home in South Fork. Built in 2009 by K. Hovnanian, this large home has a wide driveway, three car garage, gated back yard, manicured landscaping and sits on a corner lot. The double wide entry leads to the office, dining room, and then opens onto the family room. Large master suite sits away from the secondary bedrooms, and features soaker tub, step in shower, large closet, and dramatic bay windows. The space upstairs can be a bedroom, bonus room, or second office space. The shrub and lawn care is included in the rent. Close to Sams Club, groceries, dining, easy access to I 75, there are many reasons to act quickly on this fabulous rental home. At move in there will be a $75 tenant processing fee in addition to any rents/deposits.