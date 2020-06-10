All apartments in Riverview
13620 ARTESA BELL DRIVE

13620 Artesa Bell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13620 Artesa Bell Drive, Riverview, FL 33579
South Fork

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful executive home in South Fork. Built in 2009 by K. Hovnanian, this large home has a wide driveway, three car garage, gated back yard, manicured landscaping and sits on a corner lot. The double wide entry leads to the office, dining room, and then opens onto the family room. Large master suite sits away from the secondary bedrooms, and features soaker tub, step in shower, large closet, and dramatic bay windows. The space upstairs can be a bedroom, bonus room, or second office space. The shrub and lawn care is included in the rent. Close to Sams Club, groceries, dining, easy access to I 75, there are many reasons to act quickly on this fabulous rental home. At move in there will be a $75 tenant processing fee in addition to any rents/deposits.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13620 ARTESA BELL DRIVE have any available units?
13620 ARTESA BELL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 13620 ARTESA BELL DRIVE have?
Some of 13620 ARTESA BELL DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13620 ARTESA BELL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13620 ARTESA BELL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13620 ARTESA BELL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13620 ARTESA BELL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 13620 ARTESA BELL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13620 ARTESA BELL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13620 ARTESA BELL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13620 ARTESA BELL DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13620 ARTESA BELL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13620 ARTESA BELL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13620 ARTESA BELL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13620 ARTESA BELL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13620 ARTESA BELL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13620 ARTESA BELL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

