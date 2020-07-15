All apartments in Riverview
13515 RED EAR COURT
13515 RED EAR COURT

13515 Red Ear Court · No Longer Available
Location

13515 Red Ear Court, Riverview, FL 33569

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
A beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home in Boyette Creek. This home features a spacious Living/Dining combo with vaulted ceilings, a large eat-in Kitchen with wood cabinets, granite counters and stainless appliances. The master bedroom is over-sized and boasts tray ceilings, a large walk-in closet and a bathroom that has dual vanities and a shower/tub. The secondary bedrooms and bathroom are at the other end of the hallway, which allows for privacy. This home also has an indoor laundry room. All rooms have ceiling fans and blinds. The rear yard is fully fenced and is perfect for enjoying those perfect sunny days. This home is in an A+ rated school district and all the conveniences of shopping an restaurants are nearby. The home is an easy commute to I-75 an US Hwy-301. As an added BONUS - yard care is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13515 RED EAR COURT have any available units?
13515 RED EAR COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 13515 RED EAR COURT have?
Some of 13515 RED EAR COURT's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13515 RED EAR COURT currently offering any rent specials?
13515 RED EAR COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13515 RED EAR COURT pet-friendly?
No, 13515 RED EAR COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 13515 RED EAR COURT offer parking?
Yes, 13515 RED EAR COURT offers parking.
Does 13515 RED EAR COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13515 RED EAR COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13515 RED EAR COURT have a pool?
No, 13515 RED EAR COURT does not have a pool.
Does 13515 RED EAR COURT have accessible units?
No, 13515 RED EAR COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 13515 RED EAR COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13515 RED EAR COURT has units with dishwashers.
