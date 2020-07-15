13515 RED EAR COURT

Amenities

A beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home in Boyette Creek. This home features a spacious Living/Dining combo with vaulted ceilings, a large eat-in Kitchen with wood cabinets, granite counters and stainless appliances. The master bedroom is over-sized and boasts tray ceilings, a large walk-in closet and a bathroom that has dual vanities and a shower/tub. The secondary bedrooms and bathroom are at the other end of the hallway, which allows for privacy. This home also has an indoor laundry room. All rooms have ceiling fans and blinds. The rear yard is fully fenced and is perfect for enjoying those perfect sunny days. This home is in an A+ rated school district and all the conveniences of shopping an restaurants are nearby. The home is an easy commute to I-75 an US Hwy-301. As an added BONUS - yard care is included.