Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:21 PM

13427 Silvercreek Drive

13427 Silvercreek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13427 Silvercreek Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13427 Silvercreek Drive have any available units?
13427 Silvercreek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
Is 13427 Silvercreek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13427 Silvercreek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13427 Silvercreek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13427 Silvercreek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13427 Silvercreek Drive offer parking?
No, 13427 Silvercreek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13427 Silvercreek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13427 Silvercreek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13427 Silvercreek Drive have a pool?
No, 13427 Silvercreek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13427 Silvercreek Drive have accessible units?
No, 13427 Silvercreek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13427 Silvercreek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13427 Silvercreek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13427 Silvercreek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13427 Silvercreek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

