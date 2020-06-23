All apartments in Riverview
13415 BEECHBERRY DRIVE

13415 Beechberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13415 Beechberry Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Nice family neighborhood. Pretty and peaceful. Convenient to Tampa. Great sun room across back of home. This home has a split bedroom plan and ALL laminate,vinyl and tile, flooring (no carpet!!) You will will love the huge walk in closet, privacy fenced yard and quiet neighborhood with mature landscaping!! This is a rare find for the money! Spotlessly clean, recently replaced A/C compressor. Large Florida Room 12x22 (not included in Sq footage) has glass window and solid door, can be opened up as a screened room or heated and cooled with a portable unit. Great additional living space!! This home is available for move in 3/1/2019 possibly sooner.

No cats. One dog up to 40 lbs is permitted with pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13415 BEECHBERRY DRIVE have any available units?
13415 BEECHBERRY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 13415 BEECHBERRY DRIVE have?
Some of 13415 BEECHBERRY DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13415 BEECHBERRY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13415 BEECHBERRY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13415 BEECHBERRY DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13415 BEECHBERRY DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 13415 BEECHBERRY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13415 BEECHBERRY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13415 BEECHBERRY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13415 BEECHBERRY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13415 BEECHBERRY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13415 BEECHBERRY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13415 BEECHBERRY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13415 BEECHBERRY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13415 BEECHBERRY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13415 BEECHBERRY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
