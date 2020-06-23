13415 BEECHBERRY DRIVE

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Nice family neighborhood. Pretty and peaceful. Convenient to Tampa. Great sun room across back of home. This home has a split bedroom plan and ALL laminate,vinyl and tile, flooring (no carpet!!) You will will love the huge walk in closet, privacy fenced yard and quiet neighborhood with mature landscaping!! This is a rare find for the money! Spotlessly clean, recently replaced A/C compressor. Large Florida Room 12x22 (not included in Sq footage) has glass window and solid door, can be opened up as a screened room or heated and cooled with a portable unit. Great additional living space!! This home is available for move in 3/1/2019 possibly sooner.



No cats. One dog up to 40 lbs is permitted with pet deposit.