13412 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13412 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE

13412 Fladgate Mark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13412 Fladgate Mark Drive, Riverview, FL 33579
South Fork

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This spacious and beautifully renovated, single story home could be yours. Enjoy cooking in your large kitchen that offers an all white appliance package, pantry, breakfast bar, and solid wood cabinets. Ceramic tile throughout the main areas of the home except in bedrooms which offer carpet. This home also includes ceiling fans, covered patio, attached two car garage, and washer/dryer hookup. The backyard has a covered patio, the perfect place to entertain or relax. Apply for your dream home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13412 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE have any available units?
13412 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 13412 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE have?
Some of 13412 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13412 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13412 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13412 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13412 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 13412 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13412 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13412 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13412 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13412 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13412 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13412 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13412 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13412 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13412 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
