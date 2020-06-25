13412 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This spacious and beautifully renovated, single story home could be yours. Enjoy cooking in your large kitchen that offers an all white appliance package, pantry, breakfast bar, and solid wood cabinets. Ceramic tile throughout the main areas of the home except in bedrooms which offer carpet. This home also includes ceiling fans, covered patio, attached two car garage, and washer/dryer hookup. The backyard has a covered patio, the perfect place to entertain or relax. Apply for your dream home today!