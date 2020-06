Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Don’t miss out on this charming home with a two-car garage and an enclosed patio area! Inside, you’ll find plenty of living space to spread out and make memories. The beautiful kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, a center island, and lots of space to cook and entertain. Make this home yours today!