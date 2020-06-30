All apartments in Riverview
13317 HOLLOWBEND LANE
Last updated April 9 2020 at 1:58 AM

13317 HOLLOWBEND LANE

13317 Hollow Bend Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13317 Hollow Bend Lane, Riverview, FL 33569
Boyette

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month’s rent with a lease starting on or before 4/7/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home.
Sleek tile and vinyl plank floors are found throughout. The kitchen features a breakfast bar, updated appliances and rich wood cabinets. You'll love spending time in the bedrooms with nice windows, base molding and plenty of space to relax. The backyard has a lovely patio, great for entertaining friends and family. Don't wait, apply online today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

