13315 Ashbark Court - LO - Please Call Ralph Lozada at (813) 480-7326 FRESHLY PAINTED 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH TOWNHOME IN DESIRABLE SUMMERFIELD COMMUNITY. UPDATED AND WELL MAINTAINED TOWNHOME. NEWER CARPETING THROUGHOUT. ONE CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. SCREENED LANAI. LIVING ROOM DINING ROOM COMBO. EAT-IN AREA IN THE KITCHEN. KITCHEN FEATURES ALL APPLIANCES TO INCLUDE STOVE, SIDE-BY-SIDE REFRIGERATOR WITH ICE MAKER, MICROWAVE AND DISHWASHER. SPLIT FLOOR PLAN. CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT. FIRST FLOOR MASTER BEDROOM. MASTER BATH FEATURES WALK IN SHOWER. GUEST BATH HAS TUB & SHOWER COMBO. WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED IN UTILITY ROOM. POND VIEW. COMMUNITY POOL, CLUB HOUSE, TENNIS COURT AND GOLF COURSE. PETS OK. NO CATS. At time of move-in, Tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00 along with rent and any deposit.



