13314 Prestwick Dr

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b2e39ff0e2 ---- Beautiful 3 bed/2 bath spacious home in Summerfield! This home is bright and open, featuring designer neutral paint throughout, perfect for anyones style. The formal living and dining room at the front of the home offers plenty of natural sunlight and lovely wood floors. Kitchen includes ample counter and cabinet space for all your needs, as well as full appliance package with refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave. There is also a breakfast bar for additional seating. The master bedroom is huge, large enough for king size furniture, with walk in closet, and a master bath boasting dual vanity with extended counter tops and tub/shower combo. With two additional bedrooms, with large closets, and an additional full bathroom, there is plenty of space for everyone. Enjoy the benefits of the Summerfield Village Community amenities which include 2 pools, Fitness Center, Beach Volley Ball, Lighted Tennis Courts, 2 baseball fields, and playground! Just minutes away from I-75, making commuting a breeze, and is conveniently close to shopping centers and restaurants. This home is vacant and available 8/26/2019. Ceramic Tile Clubhouse Community Pool Garage Hoa Pet Restrictions Pets Allowed Tennis Courts Uncovered Patio Vaulted Ceilings Washer/Dryer Hookups Wood Flooring