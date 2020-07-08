All apartments in Riverview
Last updated August 17 2019

13314 Prestwick Dr

13314 Prestwick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13314 Prestwick Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b2e39ff0e2 ---- Beautiful 3 bed/2 bath spacious home in Summerfield! This home is bright and open, featuring designer neutral paint throughout, perfect for anyones style. The formal living and dining room at the front of the home offers plenty of natural sunlight and lovely wood floors. Kitchen includes ample counter and cabinet space for all your needs, as well as full appliance package with refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave. There is also a breakfast bar for additional seating. The master bedroom is huge, large enough for king size furniture, with walk in closet, and a master bath boasting dual vanity with extended counter tops and tub/shower combo. With two additional bedrooms, with large closets, and an additional full bathroom, there is plenty of space for everyone. Enjoy the benefits of the Summerfield Village Community amenities which include 2 pools, Fitness Center, Beach Volley Ball, Lighted Tennis Courts, 2 baseball fields, and playground! Just minutes away from I-75, making commuting a breeze, and is conveniently close to shopping centers and restaurants. This home is vacant and available 8/26/2019. Ceramic Tile Clubhouse Community Pool Garage Hoa Pet Restrictions Pets Allowed Tennis Courts Uncovered Patio Vaulted Ceilings Washer/Dryer Hookups Wood Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13314 Prestwick Dr have any available units?
13314 Prestwick Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 13314 Prestwick Dr have?
Some of 13314 Prestwick Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13314 Prestwick Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13314 Prestwick Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13314 Prestwick Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 13314 Prestwick Dr is pet friendly.
Does 13314 Prestwick Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13314 Prestwick Dr offers parking.
Does 13314 Prestwick Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13314 Prestwick Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13314 Prestwick Dr have a pool?
Yes, 13314 Prestwick Dr has a pool.
Does 13314 Prestwick Dr have accessible units?
No, 13314 Prestwick Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13314 Prestwick Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13314 Prestwick Dr has units with dishwashers.

