Amenities

dogs allowed gym pool dog park playground basketball court

Unit Amenities Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse dog park gym playground pool bbq/grill tennis court volleyball court

13227 Cherry Bark Circle Available 07/01/20 13227 Cherry Bark Circle - Please call Zoey Dickerson at (813) 531-0453 for more information on this ome. Welcome Home! Waiting for you is this spacious 4/2.5 home, perfectly nestled on a corner lot in the highly sought after community of Summerfield. Enjoy a nice meal in the formal dining room or have a relaxing barbecue in the back yard with screened lanai! This home is open and inviting with beautiful light wood-look and tile flooring throughout. Located close in proximity to schools, commerce, and shopping for convenience. Summerfield boasts a Community Center with 2 pools, and indoor basketball gym, fitness rooms with weights, elliptical machines, stationary bikes, treadmill, tennis courts, a volleyball court and a playground. A new event center and 2 dog parks are coming soon. Come see this home and the endless amenities within the community today! At time of move-in, a $75 tenant processing fee will be due along with any rent and deposit(s).



(RLNE5693042)