All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like
13227 Cherry Bark Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
13227 Cherry Bark Circle
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:11 PM

13227 Cherry Bark Circle

13227 Cherry Bark Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13227 Cherry Bark Circle, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

dogs allowed
gym
pool
dog park
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
volleyball court
13227 Cherry Bark Circle Available 07/01/20 13227 Cherry Bark Circle - Please call Zoey Dickerson at (813) 531-0453 for more information on this ome. Welcome Home! Waiting for you is this spacious 4/2.5 home, perfectly nestled on a corner lot in the highly sought after community of Summerfield. Enjoy a nice meal in the formal dining room or have a relaxing barbecue in the back yard with screened lanai! This home is open and inviting with beautiful light wood-look and tile flooring throughout. Located close in proximity to schools, commerce, and shopping for convenience. Summerfield boasts a Community Center with 2 pools, and indoor basketball gym, fitness rooms with weights, elliptical machines, stationary bikes, treadmill, tennis courts, a volleyball court and a playground. A new event center and 2 dog parks are coming soon. Come see this home and the endless amenities within the community today! At time of move-in, a $75 tenant processing fee will be due along with any rent and deposit(s).

(RLNE5693042)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane
Riverview, FL 33578
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 13227 Cherry Bark Circle have any available units?
13227 Cherry Bark Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 13227 Cherry Bark Circle have?
Some of 13227 Cherry Bark Circle's amenities include dogs allowed, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13227 Cherry Bark Circle currently offering any rent specials?
13227 Cherry Bark Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13227 Cherry Bark Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 13227 Cherry Bark Circle is pet friendly.
Does 13227 Cherry Bark Circle offer parking?
No, 13227 Cherry Bark Circle does not offer parking.
Does 13227 Cherry Bark Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13227 Cherry Bark Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13227 Cherry Bark Circle have a pool?
Yes, 13227 Cherry Bark Circle has a pool.
Does 13227 Cherry Bark Circle have accessible units?
No, 13227 Cherry Bark Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 13227 Cherry Bark Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 13227 Cherry Bark Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 BedroomsRiverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly PlacesRiverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State CollegeRingling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa