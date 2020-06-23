All apartments in Riverview
Last updated May 3 2019 at 6:05 AM

13221 GRAHAM YARDEN DRIVE

13221 Graham Yarden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13221 Graham Yarden Drive, Riverview, FL 33579
South Fork

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
POPULAR 3-way split bedroom plan with privacy for everyone, 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Large kitchen with island, 42 inch upper cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar plus separate dinette area. Inside laundry room. BIG family room plus separate flex space could be Dining or Den. Master with walk-in closet and garden tub with separate oversized shower. Newer carpets in bedrooms. Laminate and tiled floors in main areas. Other features include 3 car attached garage, sprinkler system, screened patio overlooking conservation area (NO DIRECT BACKYARD NEIGHBORS!). Community amenities are just around the corner including POOL, park, and playground! Easy access to I-75, hospital, shopping and restaurants. Home has been well cared for and is super clean! OWNER WILL BE INSTALLING CEILING FANS IN BEDROOMS AND GREAT ROOM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13221 GRAHAM YARDEN DRIVE have any available units?
13221 GRAHAM YARDEN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 13221 GRAHAM YARDEN DRIVE have?
Some of 13221 GRAHAM YARDEN DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13221 GRAHAM YARDEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13221 GRAHAM YARDEN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13221 GRAHAM YARDEN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13221 GRAHAM YARDEN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 13221 GRAHAM YARDEN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13221 GRAHAM YARDEN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13221 GRAHAM YARDEN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13221 GRAHAM YARDEN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13221 GRAHAM YARDEN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 13221 GRAHAM YARDEN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 13221 GRAHAM YARDEN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13221 GRAHAM YARDEN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13221 GRAHAM YARDEN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13221 GRAHAM YARDEN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
