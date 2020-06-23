13221 GRAHAM YARDEN DRIVE

Amenities

POPULAR 3-way split bedroom plan with privacy for everyone, 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Large kitchen with island, 42 inch upper cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar plus separate dinette area. Inside laundry room. BIG family room plus separate flex space could be Dining or Den. Master with walk-in closet and garden tub with separate oversized shower. Newer carpets in bedrooms. Laminate and tiled floors in main areas. Other features include 3 car attached garage, sprinkler system, screened patio overlooking conservation area (NO DIRECT BACKYARD NEIGHBORS!). Community amenities are just around the corner including POOL, park, and playground! Easy access to I-75, hospital, shopping and restaurants. Home has been well cared for and is super clean! OWNER WILL BE INSTALLING CEILING FANS IN BEDROOMS AND GREAT ROOM