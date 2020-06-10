13208 Laraway Ct

Amenities

NO CDD! LOW HOA! Cul De sac is a great asset to the neighborhood as it is not a thoroughfare for cars. Open floor plan shows the beautiful tile floors in the kitchen, living room, and dining room. Vaulted ceiling with crown molding. Wood floor in office with carpet in the other bedrooms. Both bathrooms have new sinks and counter tops with newly remodeled walk in showers. The kitchen has been remodeled with a new back splash, cabinets, and refrigerator. The roof is 4 years old, the AC is brand new, entire unit installed in June 2019. New water heater installed in April 2019. Double pained windows throughout the house with blinds covering each window. The sliding glass door leads out to a 10 x 26 screened in back porch. There is a storage room attached to the house as well as a storage shed. Privacy with a fenced in back yard. Available for showing now.

