Riverview, FL
13208 Laraway Ct
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:26 PM

13208 Laraway Ct

13208 Laraway Court · No Longer Available
Location

13208 Laraway Court, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Summerfield House - Property Id: 173586

NO CDD! LOW HOA! Cul De sac is a great asset to the neighborhood as it is not a thoroughfare for cars. Open floor plan shows the beautiful tile floors in the kitchen, living room, and dining room. Vaulted ceiling with crown molding. Wood floor in office with carpet in the other bedrooms. Both bathrooms have new sinks and counter tops with newly remodeled walk in showers. The kitchen has been remodeled with a new back splash, cabinets, and refrigerator. The roof is 4 years old, the AC is brand new, entire unit installed in June 2019. New water heater installed in April 2019. Double pained windows throughout the house with blinds covering each window. The sliding glass door leads out to a 10 x 26 screened in back porch. There is a storage room attached to the house as well as a storage shed. Privacy with a fenced in back yard. Available for showing now.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/173586p
Property Id 173586

(RLNE5287012)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13208 Laraway Ct have any available units?
13208 Laraway Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 13208 Laraway Ct have?
Some of 13208 Laraway Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13208 Laraway Ct currently offering any rent specials?
13208 Laraway Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13208 Laraway Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 13208 Laraway Ct is pet friendly.
Does 13208 Laraway Ct offer parking?
No, 13208 Laraway Ct does not offer parking.
Does 13208 Laraway Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13208 Laraway Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13208 Laraway Ct have a pool?
No, 13208 Laraway Ct does not have a pool.
Does 13208 Laraway Ct have accessible units?
No, 13208 Laraway Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 13208 Laraway Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 13208 Laraway Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

