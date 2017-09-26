All apartments in Riverview
13170 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13170 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE

13170 Green Violet Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13170 Green Violet Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
PRICE REDUCED AND READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! SAVE ON RENT WITH ALL OF THE EXTRAS INCLUDED IN THIS BRAND NEW open floor plan home. This is a roomy 1,971 square feet with three bedrooms and two bathrooms and a flex room that ideal for an office, library or guest room. The large kitchen features an island facing into the dining room, perfect for entertaining friends and family. The expansive master suite includes a walk in closet and master bath with his and hers sinks and garden tub. Enjoy SAVING MONEY ON OTHER BILLS WITH all the EXTRAS included with your rent: HIGH SPEED INTERNET, PEST SERVICE, KWIKSET SMART LOCK, RING VIDEO DOORBELL, WIFI THERMOSTAT, AMAZON ECHO DOT (THROUGHOUT THE HOME), SAMSUNG SMART THINGS HUB. The Gated, Waterleaf Community is a great place to call home. Amenities in Waterleaf include: pool, clubhouse, walking/biking trails, tot lot, green space, dog park, sport courts, fitness structures, fire pits, grills, picnic pavilion and community events. Small pets are ok. $75 Re/Max application fee per adult and $50 Waterleaf application fee. Once approved Rent is $1875 and security deposit is $1925(remember there are lots of extras included in this rent). Home is move-in ready!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13170 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE have any available units?
13170 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 13170 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE have?
Some of 13170 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13170 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13170 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13170 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13170 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 13170 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13170 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 13170 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13170 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13170 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 13170 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE has a pool.
Does 13170 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13170 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13170 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13170 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
