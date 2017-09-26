13170 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse dog park fire pit gym parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

PRICE REDUCED AND READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! SAVE ON RENT WITH ALL OF THE EXTRAS INCLUDED IN THIS BRAND NEW open floor plan home. This is a roomy 1,971 square feet with three bedrooms and two bathrooms and a flex room that ideal for an office, library or guest room. The large kitchen features an island facing into the dining room, perfect for entertaining friends and family. The expansive master suite includes a walk in closet and master bath with his and hers sinks and garden tub. Enjoy SAVING MONEY ON OTHER BILLS WITH all the EXTRAS included with your rent: HIGH SPEED INTERNET, PEST SERVICE, KWIKSET SMART LOCK, RING VIDEO DOORBELL, WIFI THERMOSTAT, AMAZON ECHO DOT (THROUGHOUT THE HOME), SAMSUNG SMART THINGS HUB. The Gated, Waterleaf Community is a great place to call home. Amenities in Waterleaf include: pool, clubhouse, walking/biking trails, tot lot, green space, dog park, sport courts, fitness structures, fire pits, grills, picnic pavilion and community events. Small pets are ok. $75 Re/Max application fee per adult and $50 Waterleaf application fee. Once approved Rent is $1875 and security deposit is $1925(remember there are lots of extras included in this rent). Home is move-in ready!!