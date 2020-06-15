All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 13167 Green Violet Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
13167 Green Violet Drive
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM

13167 Green Violet Drive

13167 Green Violet Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13167 Green Violet Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
13167 Green Violet Drive Available 07/27/19 Beautiful BRAND NEW home in wonderful WATERLEAF!!! - Beautiful BRAND NEW home (Built in 2018) with many upgrades and a relaxing pond view in Waterleaf! Youll love the Eastham open-floor plan with over 2,000 square feet to live-in and entertain in 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. This home boasts a functional and open living space, lovely master suite and a beautiful gourmet-inspired kitchen. The kitchen features granite counter tops, beautiful cabinets, stainless steel appliances, ceramic floors designed to impress. Enjoy highly efficient utilities from the water heater, heating and AC. Youll also love the beautifully tiled roof, brick driveway & 2 car garage. Resort style amenities include a swimming pool, clubhouse, fitness center, basketball courts, and playgrounds. Be the first to enjoy this absolutely gorgeous BRAND NEW home!!!

(RLNE4173218)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13167 Green Violet Drive have any available units?
13167 Green Violet Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 13167 Green Violet Drive have?
Some of 13167 Green Violet Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13167 Green Violet Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13167 Green Violet Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13167 Green Violet Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13167 Green Violet Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13167 Green Violet Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13167 Green Violet Drive offers parking.
Does 13167 Green Violet Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13167 Green Violet Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13167 Green Violet Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13167 Green Violet Drive has a pool.
Does 13167 Green Violet Drive have accessible units?
No, 13167 Green Violet Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13167 Green Violet Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13167 Green Violet Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane
Riverview, FL 33578
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa