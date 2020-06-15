Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

13167 Green Violet Drive Available 07/27/19 Beautiful BRAND NEW home in wonderful WATERLEAF!!! - Beautiful BRAND NEW home (Built in 2018) with many upgrades and a relaxing pond view in Waterleaf! Youll love the Eastham open-floor plan with over 2,000 square feet to live-in and entertain in 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. This home boasts a functional and open living space, lovely master suite and a beautiful gourmet-inspired kitchen. The kitchen features granite counter tops, beautiful cabinets, stainless steel appliances, ceramic floors designed to impress. Enjoy highly efficient utilities from the water heater, heating and AC. Youll also love the beautifully tiled roof, brick driveway & 2 car garage. Resort style amenities include a swimming pool, clubhouse, fitness center, basketball courts, and playgrounds. Be the first to enjoy this absolutely gorgeous BRAND NEW home!!!



(RLNE4173218)