Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
13146 Early Run Lane
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:14 AM

13146 Early Run Lane

13146 Early Run Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13146 Early Run Lane, Riverview, FL 33578
South Pointe of Tampa

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
South Pointe 3/2 - ****** $150 OFF THE FIRST MONTH'S RENT FOR A JANUARY OR FEBRUARY MOVE IN!!!!******** This is a Great Home located in the community of South Pointe. ALL NEW STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES and GRANITE COUNTER WERE JUST INSTALLED IN KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS!!! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home features split bedroom floor plan with open great room area off the kitchen. Kitchen has NEW TILE FLOOR, closet pantry, eating space and small breakfast bar. Home has wood laminate flooring in great room area and hallway, the bedrooms have carpet. Community has pool and playground too! Easy access to shopping,dining and the interstate for commuting.

(RLNE2690186)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13146 Early Run Lane have any available units?
13146 Early Run Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 13146 Early Run Lane have?
Some of 13146 Early Run Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13146 Early Run Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13146 Early Run Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13146 Early Run Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13146 Early Run Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13146 Early Run Lane offer parking?
No, 13146 Early Run Lane does not offer parking.
Does 13146 Early Run Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13146 Early Run Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13146 Early Run Lane have a pool?
Yes, 13146 Early Run Lane has a pool.
Does 13146 Early Run Lane have accessible units?
No, 13146 Early Run Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13146 Early Run Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13146 Early Run Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

