13105 Rain Lily Dr

WELCOME HOME To This like New, 2018 Built, 3 Bed/ 2 Bath/ 2 Car Garage Home with 2100 sq ft In Riverview. You Will Love The Spacious, Open Floorplan That Boasts Beautiful Tile Flooring throughout with plush carpet in bedrooms, Upgraded Lighting and Ceiling Fans, upgrade doors, new screened in patio, and SEPARATE OFFICE/DEN.

The Gorgeous EAT-IN KITCHEN Boasts Custom 42 in. WHITE WOOD CABINETS With CROWN MOLDING, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, Glass TILE BACKSPLASH, Breakfast Bar, Huge Closet Pantry, CENTER ISLAND With Storage, All STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES Including Free Standing Range, French Door Refrigerator With Ice And Water Dispenser, Microwave, And Dishwasher. The Kitchen Opens To The Dining Room/Living Room combo with BUILT-IN SURROUND SOUND SPEAKERS and a TRIPLE SLIDING GLASS DOORS to the patio, providing natural light to the entire space. Perfect For Entertaining Family And Friends! The Master Bedroom Suite Features Tray Ceilings, A WALK-IN CLOSET And A Private Bath With DOUBLE SINK VANITY, Lg Glass Enclosed Shower, Linen Closet, and SECOND WALK-IN CLOSET. The Additional 2 Bedrooms Share A Full Bath With Tub Shower. The COVERED AND SCREENED LANAI Is The Perfect Space To Relax And Enjoy The Peaceful POND VIEW Or Have a Sunday BBQs. Large INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM With Washer & Dryer Connections And built in storage shelves. LAWN SERVICE AND PEST CONTROL SERVICE INCLUDED IN RENT. PET ALLOWED With Approval. Triple Creek Is A New Riverview Community Conveniently Located Off HWY 301, With RESORT-STYLE AMENITIES Including; Multi-Purpose Room, Open-Air Social Room, Expansive Pavilion, Resort-style Pool, Splash Pad, Fitness Center, Tot Lot, Open Playfield, Tennis Courts, Basketball Court, Central Bark Dog Park, Community Trails for walking, jogging /biking, and

Dawson Elementary School located within Triple Creek Community.

Easy Commute To I-75, Macdill AFB, Downtown Tampa, And St. Petersburg. AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 1ST. . THIS LOVELY HOME WILL NOT LAST LONG. COME SEE IT TODAY!



