13105 Rain Lily Dr
Last updated February 4 2020 at 9:09 AM

13105 Rain Lily Dr

13105 Rain Lily Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13105 Rain Lily Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
WELCOME HOME To This like New, 2018 Built, 3 Bed/ 2 Bath/ 2 Car Garage Home with 2100 sq ft In Riverview. You Will Love The Spacious, Open Floorplan That Boasts Beautiful Tile Flooring throughout with plush carpet in bedrooms, Upgraded Lighting and Ceiling Fans, upgrade doors, new screened in patio, and SEPARATE OFFICE/DEN.
The Gorgeous EAT-IN KITCHEN Boasts Custom 42 in. WHITE WOOD CABINETS With CROWN MOLDING, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, Glass TILE BACKSPLASH, Breakfast Bar, Huge Closet Pantry, CENTER ISLAND With Storage, All STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES Including Free Standing Range, French Door Refrigerator With Ice And Water Dispenser, Microwave, And Dishwasher. The Kitchen Opens To The Dining Room/Living Room combo with BUILT-IN SURROUND SOUND SPEAKERS and a TRIPLE SLIDING GLASS DOORS to the patio, providing natural light to the entire space. Perfect For Entertaining Family And Friends! The Master Bedroom Suite Features Tray Ceilings, A WALK-IN CLOSET And A Private Bath With DOUBLE SINK VANITY, Lg Glass Enclosed Shower, Linen Closet, and SECOND WALK-IN CLOSET. The Additional 2 Bedrooms Share A Full Bath With Tub Shower. The COVERED AND SCREENED LANAI Is The Perfect Space To Relax And Enjoy The Peaceful POND VIEW Or Have a Sunday BBQs. Large INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM With Washer & Dryer Connections And built in storage shelves. LAWN SERVICE AND PEST CONTROL SERVICE INCLUDED IN RENT. PET ALLOWED With Approval. Triple Creek Is A New Riverview Community Conveniently Located Off HWY 301, With RESORT-STYLE AMENITIES Including; Multi-Purpose Room, Open-Air Social Room, Expansive Pavilion, Resort-style Pool, Splash Pad, Fitness Center, Tot Lot, Open Playfield, Tennis Courts, Basketball Court, Central Bark Dog Park, Community Trails for walking, jogging /biking, and
Dawson Elementary School located within Triple Creek Community.
Easy Commute To I-75, Macdill AFB, Downtown Tampa, And St. Petersburg. AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 1ST. . THIS LOVELY HOME WILL NOT LAST LONG. COME SEE IT TODAY!

Call Alex Roman At Arrico Realty & Property Management Cell 813-382-0014 Or Email Alex@Arricorealty.Com Or For More Listings And Info Visit Us On The Web At www.Arricorealty.Com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13105 Rain Lily Dr have any available units?
13105 Rain Lily Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 13105 Rain Lily Dr have?
Some of 13105 Rain Lily Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13105 Rain Lily Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13105 Rain Lily Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13105 Rain Lily Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 13105 Rain Lily Dr is pet friendly.
Does 13105 Rain Lily Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13105 Rain Lily Dr offers parking.
Does 13105 Rain Lily Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13105 Rain Lily Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13105 Rain Lily Dr have a pool?
Yes, 13105 Rain Lily Dr has a pool.
Does 13105 Rain Lily Dr have accessible units?
No, 13105 Rain Lily Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13105 Rain Lily Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13105 Rain Lily Dr has units with dishwashers.

