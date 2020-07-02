All apartments in Riverview
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
13021 AVALON CREST COURT
Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:15 AM

13021 AVALON CREST COURT

13021 Avalon Crest Court · No Longer Available
Location

13021 Avalon Crest Court, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
EXTREMELY SPACIOUS!! This beautiful two story, 5 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage home is located in Summerfield Village. Enjoy no rear neighbors it backs up to a pond. As you enter the home into the foyer area and the formal living room and dining room are on your left. Continue on to the kitchen and separate breakfast area located on your left. The kitchen features a pantry, 42" cabinets, and stainless steal appliances. To the right of the kitchen is the garage entry and laundry room. The large family room is located off the kitchen area and has a study/bedroom with full bath located off it. The backyard is also off the family room. Relax on the patio in the backyard or host a cook out. Take the stairs up to the open area on the second floor, which would make a nice entertainment area. The master suite is also located upstairs and is very spacious and has a nice walk in closet. The master bath features dual sinks with a nice vanity in the center, garden tub to soak in after a long day and a separate shower. There also is a bedroom downstairs. Make an appointment today to see this amazing house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13021 AVALON CREST COURT have any available units?
13021 AVALON CREST COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 13021 AVALON CREST COURT have?
Some of 13021 AVALON CREST COURT's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13021 AVALON CREST COURT currently offering any rent specials?
13021 AVALON CREST COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13021 AVALON CREST COURT pet-friendly?
No, 13021 AVALON CREST COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 13021 AVALON CREST COURT offer parking?
Yes, 13021 AVALON CREST COURT offers parking.
Does 13021 AVALON CREST COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13021 AVALON CREST COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13021 AVALON CREST COURT have a pool?
No, 13021 AVALON CREST COURT does not have a pool.
Does 13021 AVALON CREST COURT have accessible units?
No, 13021 AVALON CREST COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 13021 AVALON CREST COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13021 AVALON CREST COURT has units with dishwashers.

