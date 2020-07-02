13021 AVALON CREST COURT

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

EXTREMELY SPACIOUS!! This beautiful two story, 5 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage home is located in Summerfield Village. Enjoy no rear neighbors it backs up to a pond. As you enter the home into the foyer area and the formal living room and dining room are on your left. Continue on to the kitchen and separate breakfast area located on your left. The kitchen features a pantry, 42" cabinets, and stainless steal appliances. To the right of the kitchen is the garage entry and laundry room. The large family room is located off the kitchen area and has a study/bedroom with full bath located off it. The backyard is also off the family room. Relax on the patio in the backyard or host a cook out. Take the stairs up to the open area on the second floor, which would make a nice entertainment area. The master suite is also located upstairs and is very spacious and has a nice walk in closet. The master bath features dual sinks with a nice vanity in the center, garden tub to soak in after a long day and a separate shower. There also is a bedroom downstairs. Make an appointment today to see this amazing house.