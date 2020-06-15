All apartments in Riverview
Last updated September 5 2019 at 2:56 PM

13019 BRANT TREE DRIVE

13019 Brant Tree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13019 Brant Tree Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
A MUST SEE! Just Remodeled Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home located on a POND with Panoramic Water View in the Golf community of Summerfield. Home has a screened in 12'x17' Covered back porch overlooking the scenic pond. Just Freshly Painted Whole House Inside. Brand-New Tile Floor in Huge Family Room, Dining area, Both Bathrooms and Laundry Room. Brand-New Wood flooring in All 4 Bedrooms. Spacious Open Floor Plan with Vaulted Ceilings! Kitchen has a lot of Nice Upgrades including Granite Counter-Tops, Smooth-Top Stove/Oven, Cabinets and tile flooring. Washer & Dryer are provided in the Laundry room. Fantastic Community "Summerfield" has 2 Swimming Pools, Playground, Tennis Courts, Basketball Courts. It's conveniently located close to golf community parks & schools. Also close to newer shopping centers. Only a few minutes to US-301 and I-75 and about 30 minutes to Tampa International Airport and some of the world's most beautiful beaches. The owner will pay HOA fee for tenants to use Community Amenities. $1,650/m, including Trash Removal. The Owner will pay HOA fee for Tenants to use Community Amenities like Pool, Kid's Playground, Tennis Court.... Available NOW. Call Today for more info and showings!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

