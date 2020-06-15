13019 BRANT TREE DRIVE

Amenities

A MUST SEE! Just Remodeled Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home located on a POND with Panoramic Water View in the Golf community of Summerfield. Home has a screened in 12'x17' Covered back porch overlooking the scenic pond. Just Freshly Painted Whole House Inside. Brand-New Tile Floor in Huge Family Room, Dining area, Both Bathrooms and Laundry Room. Brand-New Wood flooring in All 4 Bedrooms. Spacious Open Floor Plan with Vaulted Ceilings! Kitchen has a lot of Nice Upgrades including Granite Counter-Tops, Smooth-Top Stove/Oven, Cabinets and tile flooring. Washer & Dryer are provided in the Laundry room. Fantastic Community "Summerfield" has 2 Swimming Pools, Playground, Tennis Courts, Basketball Courts. It's conveniently located close to golf community parks & schools. Also close to newer shopping centers. Only a few minutes to US-301 and I-75 and about 30 minutes to Tampa International Airport and some of the world's most beautiful beaches. The owner will pay HOA fee for tenants to use Community Amenities. $1,650/m, including Trash Removal. The Owner will pay HOA fee for Tenants to use Community Amenities like Pool, Kid's Playground, Tennis Court.... Available NOW. Call Today for more info and showings!!!!