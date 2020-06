Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets pool playground range

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, 2 story home located in the popular Summerfield Towne Estates subdivision. Overlooking golf course and lake. Open plan with living room and separate dining area, all bedrooms upstairs, master bedroom has large walk in closet. New vinyl planking in kitchen and bathrooms, fresh paint throughout. Community features a pool, playground and park. Close to shopping, restaurants and schools.