Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

12968 Fennway Ridge Dr.

12968 Fennway Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12968 Fennway Ridge Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

w/d hookup
dogs allowed
garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Single Family Home - 4 Bedroom - This home is now available for a long-term resident. You'll love living in this spacious 4 bedroom home featuring tile flooring throughout with carpeted stairs, inside laundry, a 2 car attached garage on a nice lot with golf course view. A minimum two year residency commitment is requested. Lawn care included in rent.

We made it easy to view the inside of the home through our 3D Virtual Tour. You can guide yourself through each room of the home or hit the PLAY BUTTON which will feel as real as you walking through the home yourself. Just click on the Virtual Tour link on our website.

TAKE THE VIRTUAL TOUR NOW (click on the link at our website) https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=YjHGh55GVrX

We also have a walk-through video to watch just as if you were in the home yourself. Just click on the pictures found on our website ApplyForThisHome.com

Pets: We do accept pets weighing 35 lbs. or less and a maximum of 2 pets (max. pet weight 45 lbs.). No more than 1 cat is allowed and the cat must be neutered or spayed. There is an additional monthly pet fee of $30 for one pet or $50 for two pets. We cannot accept aggressive breeds or a history of biting.

We are looking for a resident who will stay long term and make the house a home for themselves.

(Please note: We do not accept Section 8 on this property).

Residents will be responsible for their own utilities, lawn care and for maintenance up to $35. New residents shall pay a one-time administrative lease preparation fee of $99 at lease signing.

To get to the home, take 301 then east on Big Bend, at the next intersection make U turn, turn Right onto Fennway Ridge.

You can apply online at www.ApplyForThisHome.com (Please note: every person who is the age of 18 years or older must complete a separate on line application.) Thank you

(RLNE2219171)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12968 Fennway Ridge Dr. have any available units?
12968 Fennway Ridge Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12968 Fennway Ridge Dr. have?
Some of 12968 Fennway Ridge Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12968 Fennway Ridge Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
12968 Fennway Ridge Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12968 Fennway Ridge Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 12968 Fennway Ridge Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 12968 Fennway Ridge Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 12968 Fennway Ridge Dr. offers parking.
Does 12968 Fennway Ridge Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12968 Fennway Ridge Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12968 Fennway Ridge Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 12968 Fennway Ridge Dr. has a pool.
Does 12968 Fennway Ridge Dr. have accessible units?
No, 12968 Fennway Ridge Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 12968 Fennway Ridge Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12968 Fennway Ridge Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

