12968 Fennway Ridge Dr.

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Single Family Home - 4 Bedroom - This home is now available for a long-term resident. You'll love living in this spacious 4 bedroom home featuring tile flooring throughout with carpeted stairs, inside laundry, a 2 car attached garage on a nice lot with golf course view. A minimum two year residency commitment is requested. Lawn care included in rent.



We made it easy to view the inside of the home through our 3D Virtual Tour. You can guide yourself through each room of the home or hit the PLAY BUTTON which will feel as real as you walking through the home yourself. Just click on the Virtual Tour link on our website.



TAKE THE VIRTUAL TOUR NOW (click on the link at our website) https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=YjHGh55GVrX



We also have a walk-through video to watch just as if you were in the home yourself. Just click on the pictures found on our website ApplyForThisHome.com



Pets: We do accept pets weighing 35 lbs. or less and a maximum of 2 pets (max. pet weight 45 lbs.). No more than 1 cat is allowed and the cat must be neutered or spayed. There is an additional monthly pet fee of $30 for one pet or $50 for two pets. We cannot accept aggressive breeds or a history of biting.



We are looking for a resident who will stay long term and make the house a home for themselves.



(Please note: We do not accept Section 8 on this property).



Residents will be responsible for their own utilities, lawn care and for maintenance up to $35. New residents shall pay a one-time administrative lease preparation fee of $99 at lease signing.



To get to the home, take 301 then east on Big Bend, at the next intersection make U turn, turn Right onto Fennway Ridge.



You can apply online at www.ApplyForThisHome.com (Please note: every person who is the age of 18 years or older must complete a separate on line application.) Thank you



