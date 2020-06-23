All apartments in Riverview
Location

12957 Utopia Gardens Way, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Available for Beginning of Feb 2019 move in. This lovely 2017 townhome is like-new. Featuring ceramic tile throughout the first floor & plush carpeting on the second level. This open floor-plan is great for entertaining, with no barriers between the living room, kitchen, and dining area, which leads out to the covered lanai. Upstairs, you will notice the great utilization of space. Loft area can easily accommodate a computer desk, and laundry room on second level for convenience. Spacious master bedroom has a walk in closet and ensuite includes dual sinks and a large tiled shower. Secondary bedrooms are generous-sized. Enjoy all of the amenities that Summerfield has to offer.....pool, tennis courts, clubhouse, basketball courts, and fitness center. Plenty of shopping nearby, great schools, and just minutes away from I-75 for easy commuting. Schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12957 Utopia Gardens Way have any available units?
12957 Utopia Gardens Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12957 Utopia Gardens Way have?
Some of 12957 Utopia Gardens Way's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12957 Utopia Gardens Way currently offering any rent specials?
12957 Utopia Gardens Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12957 Utopia Gardens Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 12957 Utopia Gardens Way is pet friendly.
Does 12957 Utopia Gardens Way offer parking?
Yes, 12957 Utopia Gardens Way does offer parking.
Does 12957 Utopia Gardens Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12957 Utopia Gardens Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12957 Utopia Gardens Way have a pool?
Yes, 12957 Utopia Gardens Way has a pool.
Does 12957 Utopia Gardens Way have accessible units?
No, 12957 Utopia Gardens Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12957 Utopia Gardens Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12957 Utopia Gardens Way has units with dishwashers.
