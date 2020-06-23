12957 Utopia Gardens Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Available for Beginning of Feb 2019 move in. This lovely 2017 townhome is like-new. Featuring ceramic tile throughout the first floor & plush carpeting on the second level. This open floor-plan is great for entertaining, with no barriers between the living room, kitchen, and dining area, which leads out to the covered lanai. Upstairs, you will notice the great utilization of space. Loft area can easily accommodate a computer desk, and laundry room on second level for convenience. Spacious master bedroom has a walk in closet and ensuite includes dual sinks and a large tiled shower. Secondary bedrooms are generous-sized. Enjoy all of the amenities that Summerfield has to offer.....pool, tennis courts, clubhouse, basketball courts, and fitness center. Plenty of shopping nearby, great schools, and just minutes away from I-75 for easy commuting. Schedule your tour today!