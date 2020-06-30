All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 12938 Fennway Ridge Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
12938 Fennway Ridge Dr
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

12938 Fennway Ridge Dr

12938 Fennway Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12938 Fennway Ridge Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Great Family Home - Available January 8. Beautiful walkout pond view 3BR, 2.5BA, 2 car attached garage, single family home in Summerfield Village off Big Bend Rd just East of I-75. Great floor plan, walkout to great backyard overlooking pond. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. His and hers vanity and walk-in closet in master suite. Community features pool and tennis courts. Close to shopping and interstate. Community has many amenities including pool.Pet friendly. Lawn maintenance included. Contact us to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5429756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12938 Fennway Ridge Dr have any available units?
12938 Fennway Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12938 Fennway Ridge Dr have?
Some of 12938 Fennway Ridge Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12938 Fennway Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12938 Fennway Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12938 Fennway Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12938 Fennway Ridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12938 Fennway Ridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12938 Fennway Ridge Dr offers parking.
Does 12938 Fennway Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12938 Fennway Ridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12938 Fennway Ridge Dr have a pool?
Yes, 12938 Fennway Ridge Dr has a pool.
Does 12938 Fennway Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 12938 Fennway Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12938 Fennway Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12938 Fennway Ridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa