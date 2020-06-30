12938 Fennway Ridge Dr

Amenities
Great Family Home - Available January 8. Beautiful walkout pond view 3BR, 2.5BA, 2 car attached garage, single family home in Summerfield Village off Big Bend Rd just East of I-75. Great floor plan, walkout to great backyard overlooking pond. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. His and hers vanity and walk-in closet in master suite. Community features pool and tennis courts. Close to shopping and interstate. Community has many amenities including pool.Pet friendly. Lawn maintenance included. Contact us to schedule a showing.
(RLNE5429756)