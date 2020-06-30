12929 Trade Port Pl

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool clubhouse

MOVE IN SPECIAL: 1/2 deposit down and 1/2 upon 2nd month. SUMMERFIELD VILLAGE 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath Townhome in a desirable family-oriented community. Light and bright inside with an open feel with patio. Fully appointed kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Bedrooms are spacious with good size closets. located south of Brandon, close to schools, Westfield Brandon Mall, the new St. Joseph's South Hospital, major retailers, public and private golf courses, Ellenton Premium Outlet Mall and the Alafia River. Don't forget about the community center with an amazing Pool area to enjoy the Florida sun!!!!! Convenient to I-75 and Lee Roy Selmon Expressway, SUMMERFIELD VILLAGE enjoys easy access to Tampa, St. Petersburg or Sarasota.