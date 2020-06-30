All apartments in Riverview
Riverview, FL
12929 Trade Port Pl
Last updated December 3 2019 at 10:49 PM

12929 Trade Port Pl

12929 Trade Port Place · No Longer Available
Location

12929 Trade Port Place, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL: 1/2 deposit down and 1/2 upon 2nd month. SUMMERFIELD VILLAGE 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath Townhome in a desirable family-oriented community. Light and bright inside with an open feel with patio. Fully appointed kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Bedrooms are spacious with good size closets. located south of Brandon, close to schools, Westfield Brandon Mall, the new St. Joseph's South Hospital, major retailers, public and private golf courses, Ellenton Premium Outlet Mall and the Alafia River. Don't forget about the community center with an amazing Pool area to enjoy the Florida sun!!!!! Convenient to I-75 and Lee Roy Selmon Expressway, SUMMERFIELD VILLAGE enjoys easy access to Tampa, St. Petersburg or Sarasota.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12929 Trade Port Pl have any available units?
12929 Trade Port Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12929 Trade Port Pl have?
Some of 12929 Trade Port Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12929 Trade Port Pl currently offering any rent specials?
12929 Trade Port Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12929 Trade Port Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 12929 Trade Port Pl is pet friendly.
Does 12929 Trade Port Pl offer parking?
No, 12929 Trade Port Pl does not offer parking.
Does 12929 Trade Port Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12929 Trade Port Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12929 Trade Port Pl have a pool?
Yes, 12929 Trade Port Pl has a pool.
Does 12929 Trade Port Pl have accessible units?
No, 12929 Trade Port Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 12929 Trade Port Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 12929 Trade Port Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

