12928 Brookcrest Place Available 10/01/19 Bright & Airy 3 bed/2ba with Huge Kitchen in Riverview! - Bright and airy 3 bed/2ba located in Riverview, FL. Built in 2005. Spacious tiled kitchen with area for dining, separate from living area. Beautiful bedrooms with abundant natural lighting, hardwood and carpeted floors.



Includes trash utility. Pet friendly! Schools: Summerfield Crossings Elementary, Eishenhower Middle School and Easy Bay High. Close to St. Joseph's Hospital - South, shopping and dining. Right next to Vance Vogel Park and is 12 minutes away from Manatee Viewing Center.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.



