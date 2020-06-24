All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 12928 Brookcrest Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
12928 Brookcrest Place
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

12928 Brookcrest Place

12928 Brookcrest Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12928 Brookcrest Place, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
12928 Brookcrest Place Available 10/01/19 Bright & Airy 3 bed/2ba with Huge Kitchen in Riverview! - Bright and airy 3 bed/2ba located in Riverview, FL. Built in 2005. Spacious tiled kitchen with area for dining, separate from living area. Beautiful bedrooms with abundant natural lighting, hardwood and carpeted floors.

Includes trash utility. Pet friendly! Schools: Summerfield Crossings Elementary, Eishenhower Middle School and Easy Bay High. Close to St. Joseph's Hospital - South, shopping and dining. Right next to Vance Vogel Park and is 12 minutes away from Manatee Viewing Center.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.

(RLNE4788561)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12928 Brookcrest Place have any available units?
12928 Brookcrest Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12928 Brookcrest Place have?
Some of 12928 Brookcrest Place's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12928 Brookcrest Place currently offering any rent specials?
12928 Brookcrest Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12928 Brookcrest Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 12928 Brookcrest Place is pet friendly.
Does 12928 Brookcrest Place offer parking?
Yes, 12928 Brookcrest Place offers parking.
Does 12928 Brookcrest Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12928 Brookcrest Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12928 Brookcrest Place have a pool?
No, 12928 Brookcrest Place does not have a pool.
Does 12928 Brookcrest Place have accessible units?
No, 12928 Brookcrest Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12928 Brookcrest Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 12928 Brookcrest Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Sublet
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa