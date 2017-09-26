12924 Utopia Gardens Way

Amenities

YOUR SEARCH IS OVER!! You do not want to miss this Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with garage located within the Summerfield Community of Summerfield Crossing! Featuring a peaceful WATER VIEW, 3 large bedrooms with SPIT FLOOR PLAN, walk-in master closet, 2.5 bathrooms, a 1 CAR GARAGE, and upstairs laundry room. You're going to love the open layout of this townhome. The first floor is all open to living/dining room and kitchen, half bath and double sliding glass doors that lead to a PRIVATE SCREENED PATIO. Perfect for entertaining! The kitchen features beautiful staggered cabinets with lots of storage space, closet pantry and breakfast bar that overlooks the living /dining room. All appliances; washer, dryer, refrigerator, microwave and stove are included with the lease. The Summerfield community master association offers a wide array of amenities including, 2 community pools, park, playground, fitness center and weight room, tennis & volleyball courts, PLUS full indoor basketball court, all included in rent! Additional community benefits include a beautiful golf course, and elementary school all close by. LAWN, PEST CONTROL, WATER AND GARBAGE ARE ALL INCLUDED!! Most Pets accepted! AVAILABLE MARCH 7TH. Quick access to I-75, Tampa, St. Joseph?s Hospital, Amazon Distribution Center, and MacDill AFB. Schedule your appointment to see this one before it's gone!



