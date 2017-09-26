All apartments in Riverview
12924 Utopia Gardens Way

12924 Utopia Gardens Way · No Longer Available
Location

12924 Utopia Gardens Way, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
YOUR SEARCH IS OVER!! You do not want to miss this Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with garage located within the Summerfield Community of Summerfield Crossing! Featuring a peaceful WATER VIEW, 3 large bedrooms with SPIT FLOOR PLAN, walk-in master closet, 2.5 bathrooms, a 1 CAR GARAGE, and upstairs laundry room. You're going to love the open layout of this townhome. The first floor is all open to living/dining room and kitchen, half bath and double sliding glass doors that lead to a PRIVATE SCREENED PATIO. Perfect for entertaining! The kitchen features beautiful staggered cabinets with lots of storage space, closet pantry and breakfast bar that overlooks the living /dining room. All appliances; washer, dryer, refrigerator, microwave and stove are included with the lease. The Summerfield community master association offers a wide array of amenities including, 2 community pools, park, playground, fitness center and weight room, tennis & volleyball courts, PLUS full indoor basketball court, all included in rent! Additional community benefits include a beautiful golf course, and elementary school all close by. LAWN, PEST CONTROL, WATER AND GARBAGE ARE ALL INCLUDED!! Most Pets accepted! AVAILABLE MARCH 7TH. Quick access to I-75, Tampa, St. Joseph?s Hospital, Amazon Distribution Center, and MacDill AFB. Schedule your appointment to see this one before it's gone!

Please call (321)351-4228 or email us at leads+6625@tenantturnermail.com.

To view our available properties and more information visit us on the web at www.arricorealty.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12924 Utopia Gardens Way have any available units?
12924 Utopia Gardens Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12924 Utopia Gardens Way have?
Some of 12924 Utopia Gardens Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12924 Utopia Gardens Way currently offering any rent specials?
12924 Utopia Gardens Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12924 Utopia Gardens Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 12924 Utopia Gardens Way is pet friendly.
Does 12924 Utopia Gardens Way offer parking?
Yes, 12924 Utopia Gardens Way offers parking.
Does 12924 Utopia Gardens Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12924 Utopia Gardens Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12924 Utopia Gardens Way have a pool?
Yes, 12924 Utopia Gardens Way has a pool.
Does 12924 Utopia Gardens Way have accessible units?
No, 12924 Utopia Gardens Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12924 Utopia Gardens Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12924 Utopia Gardens Way has units with dishwashers.
