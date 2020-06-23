12922 UTOPIA GARDENS WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This two-story townhome has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom. There is a split floorplan and a large family room where all of your guests can congregate. The kitchen has an open concept. The large master suite will fit almost any bedroom set. There is a loft area on the second floor which would be perfect for an office.