All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 12922 UTOPIA GARDENS WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
12922 UTOPIA GARDENS WAY
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12922 UTOPIA GARDENS WAY

12922 Utopia Gardens Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12922 Utopia Gardens Way, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This two-story townhome has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom. There is a split floorplan and a large family room where all of your guests can congregate. The kitchen has an open concept. The large master suite will fit almost any bedroom set. There is a loft area on the second floor which would be perfect for an office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12922 UTOPIA GARDENS WAY have any available units?
12922 UTOPIA GARDENS WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12922 UTOPIA GARDENS WAY have?
Some of 12922 UTOPIA GARDENS WAY's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12922 UTOPIA GARDENS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
12922 UTOPIA GARDENS WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12922 UTOPIA GARDENS WAY pet-friendly?
No, 12922 UTOPIA GARDENS WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 12922 UTOPIA GARDENS WAY offer parking?
Yes, 12922 UTOPIA GARDENS WAY does offer parking.
Does 12922 UTOPIA GARDENS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12922 UTOPIA GARDENS WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12922 UTOPIA GARDENS WAY have a pool?
No, 12922 UTOPIA GARDENS WAY does not have a pool.
Does 12922 UTOPIA GARDENS WAY have accessible units?
No, 12922 UTOPIA GARDENS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 12922 UTOPIA GARDENS WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12922 UTOPIA GARDENS WAY has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa