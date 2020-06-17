12920 UTOPIA GARDENS WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool garage tennis court

Exceptional 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse with a 1 car garage. Downstairs is an open floor plan with kitchen has plenty of cabinets & counter space, all appliances, beautiful tile floors throughout and 1/2 bath for guest convenience. All bedrooms are upstairs and

are carpeted. Has a linen closet and a laundry closet with washer & dryer included. Conveniently located near St. Joseph’s

Hospital, local schools and restaurants. Easy access to I-75, 301, 41 and all that Tampa Bay offers! Community amenities includes 2 community pools, tennis courts, fitness centers, inside basketball court, neighborhood park, Summerfield golf course, and more!