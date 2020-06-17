All apartments in Riverview
12920 UTOPIA GARDENS WAY
12920 UTOPIA GARDENS WAY

12920 Utopia Gardens Way · No Longer Available
Location

12920 Utopia Gardens Way, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Exceptional 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse with a 1 car garage. Downstairs is an open floor plan with kitchen has plenty of cabinets & counter space, all appliances, beautiful tile floors throughout and 1/2 bath for guest convenience. All bedrooms are upstairs and
are carpeted. Has a linen closet and a laundry closet with washer & dryer included. Conveniently located near St. Joseph’s
Hospital, local schools and restaurants. Easy access to I-75, 301, 41 and all that Tampa Bay offers! Community amenities includes 2 community pools, tennis courts, fitness centers, inside basketball court, neighborhood park, Summerfield golf course, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12920 UTOPIA GARDENS WAY have any available units?
12920 UTOPIA GARDENS WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12920 UTOPIA GARDENS WAY have?
Some of 12920 UTOPIA GARDENS WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12920 UTOPIA GARDENS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
12920 UTOPIA GARDENS WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12920 UTOPIA GARDENS WAY pet-friendly?
No, 12920 UTOPIA GARDENS WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 12920 UTOPIA GARDENS WAY offer parking?
Yes, 12920 UTOPIA GARDENS WAY does offer parking.
Does 12920 UTOPIA GARDENS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12920 UTOPIA GARDENS WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12920 UTOPIA GARDENS WAY have a pool?
Yes, 12920 UTOPIA GARDENS WAY has a pool.
Does 12920 UTOPIA GARDENS WAY have accessible units?
No, 12920 UTOPIA GARDENS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 12920 UTOPIA GARDENS WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12920 UTOPIA GARDENS WAY has units with dishwashers.
