Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12836 Standbridge Dr

12836 Standbridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12836 Standbridge Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
Gorgeous 4BR/2BA with a 3 Car Garage Home w/ Pond View. This home is just what you've been looking for! When you walk-in you are greeted by a large living room/dining room area. The kitchen has plenty of real wood cabinets with a refrigerator, dishwasher, range and an over the range built-in microwave. There is even a breakfast area! The family room leads to a huge screened in lanai that overlooks the pond. The master bedroom is nice and spacious with a walk-in closet. The master bathroom has dual vanities, garden tub, and separate shower. This home also has wood laminate floors, plush carpet and paint throughout. There are many local conveniences such as close schools, lots of shopping and many restaurants. When you think it can't get any better... step outback onto your huge covered screened-in lanai and relax and entertain.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12836 Standbridge Dr have any available units?
12836 Standbridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12836 Standbridge Dr have?
Some of 12836 Standbridge Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12836 Standbridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12836 Standbridge Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12836 Standbridge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 12836 Standbridge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 12836 Standbridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12836 Standbridge Dr does offer parking.
Does 12836 Standbridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12836 Standbridge Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12836 Standbridge Dr have a pool?
No, 12836 Standbridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12836 Standbridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 12836 Standbridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12836 Standbridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12836 Standbridge Dr has units with dishwashers.
