12836 Standbridge Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities garage

Gorgeous 4BR/2BA with a 3 Car Garage Home w/ Pond View. This home is just what you've been looking for! When you walk-in you are greeted by a large living room/dining room area. The kitchen has plenty of real wood cabinets with a refrigerator, dishwasher, range and an over the range built-in microwave. There is even a breakfast area! The family room leads to a huge screened in lanai that overlooks the pond. The master bedroom is nice and spacious with a walk-in closet. The master bathroom has dual vanities, garden tub, and separate shower. This home also has wood laminate floors, plush carpet and paint throughout. There are many local conveniences such as close schools, lots of shopping and many restaurants. When you think it can't get any better... step outback onto your huge covered screened-in lanai and relax and entertain.