12808 Standbridge Drive

12808 Standbridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12808 Standbridge Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
This beautiful home offers a marvelous master suite with shower, dual walk in closets and pond view. Outstanding floor plan with great room, dining room area and bonus / flex room. Spacious wide open kitchen has breakfast bar, eat in kitchen, center island with all stainless steel appliances. Panther Trace is a popular community in Tampa Bay with tons of amenities including Resort-Style pool with splash pad, clubhouse, 2 parks/playground, sports courts, & trails to ride your bike or run. Nearby schools include Collins Elementary School, Barrington Middle School and Riverview High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12808 Standbridge Drive have any available units?
12808 Standbridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12808 Standbridge Drive have?
Some of 12808 Standbridge Drive's amenities include stainless steel, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12808 Standbridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12808 Standbridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12808 Standbridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12808 Standbridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 12808 Standbridge Drive offer parking?
No, 12808 Standbridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12808 Standbridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12808 Standbridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12808 Standbridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12808 Standbridge Drive has a pool.
Does 12808 Standbridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 12808 Standbridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12808 Standbridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12808 Standbridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
