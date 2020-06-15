12808 Standbridge Drive

Amenities

stainless steel walk in closets pool playground clubhouse

This beautiful home offers a marvelous master suite with shower, dual walk in closets and pond view. Outstanding floor plan with great room, dining room area and bonus / flex room. Spacious wide open kitchen has breakfast bar, eat in kitchen, center island with all stainless steel appliances. Panther Trace is a popular community in Tampa Bay with tons of amenities including Resort-Style pool with splash pad, clubhouse, 2 parks/playground, sports courts, & trails to ride your bike or run. Nearby schools include Collins Elementary School, Barrington Middle School and Riverview High School.