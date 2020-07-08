12662 BELCROFT DRIVE

Amenities
*Available NOW in Panther Trace!* Need 5 bedrooms?...this home is bright and open w/ plenty of space! The freshly painted interior has a modern - neutral color palette and all the features you want...granite kitchen countertops, solid wood 42"cabinets, eating space in kitchen, king sized master bedroom w/ spacious bathroom & soaking tub, plus a large walk-in closet. Tall vaulted ceilings on 2nd level, and a built-in office space at top of the stairs. Relax while sipping your morning coffee on the covered lanai because this backyard is private & fully fenced w/ a beautiful water view of a conservation area! Elementary school within the community. Enjoy the lifestyle Panther Trace has to offer...amenities include a lavish 3000 square foot clubhouse, lagoon style pool, tennis, basketball and volleyball courts, a multipurpose field, with plenty of community events and activities for all to enjoy! NO PETS. Call now, this home will go quickly! All information TBV.