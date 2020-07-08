All apartments in Riverview
12662 BELCROFT DRIVE
Last updated May 21 2020 at 8:06 AM

12662 BELCROFT DRIVE

12662 Belcroft Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12662 Belcroft Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
*Available NOW in Panther Trace!* Need 5 bedrooms?...this home is bright and open w/ plenty of space! The freshly painted interior has a modern - neutral color palette and all the features you want...granite kitchen countertops, solid wood 42"cabinets, eating space in kitchen, king sized master bedroom w/ spacious bathroom & soaking tub, plus a large walk-in closet. Tall vaulted ceilings on 2nd level, and a built-in office space at top of the stairs. Relax while sipping your morning coffee on the covered lanai because this backyard is private & fully fenced w/ a beautiful water view of a conservation area! Elementary school within the community. Enjoy the lifestyle Panther Trace has to offer...amenities include a lavish 3000 square foot clubhouse, lagoon style pool, tennis, basketball and volleyball courts, a multipurpose field, with plenty of community events and activities for all to enjoy! NO PETS. Call now, this home will go quickly! All information TBV.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12662 BELCROFT DRIVE have any available units?
12662 BELCROFT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12662 BELCROFT DRIVE have?
Some of 12662 BELCROFT DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12662 BELCROFT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12662 BELCROFT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12662 BELCROFT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12662 BELCROFT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 12662 BELCROFT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12662 BELCROFT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12662 BELCROFT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12662 BELCROFT DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12662 BELCROFT DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 12662 BELCROFT DRIVE has a pool.
Does 12662 BELCROFT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12662 BELCROFT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12662 BELCROFT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12662 BELCROFT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

