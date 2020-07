12638 Evington Point Dr

Amenities

WELCOME HOME TO THIS TWO STORY, 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE HOME NESTLED IN THE PRIME PANTHER TRACE NEIGHBORHOOD IN RIVERVIEW!

TROPICAL LANDSCAPE LEADS YOU TO YOUR FRONT DOOR AND UPON ENTERING YOU WILL LOVE THE OPEN FEEL OF THE FAMILY ROOM THAT FEATURES A SOARING TWO STORY CEILING, ALL CERAMIC TILE FLOORING, PLENTY OF WINDOWS FOR NATURAL LIGHT, AND UPGRADED CEILING FANS AND LIGHT FIXTURES. ALL OPEN TO LARGE DINING ROOM AND KITCHEN. YOUR KITCHEN BOASTS, BEAUTIFUL WOOD CABINETS WITH LIGHTING, A CLOSET PANTRY, ALL STAINLESS APPLIANCES, TILE BACKSPLASH, AND RECESSED CEILING LIGHTING. THE SLIDING GLASS DOOR WILL TAKE YOU FROM YOUR KITCHEN TO THE HUGE SCREENED AND COVERED LANAI AND OVERSIZED BACK YARD. PERFECT FOR WEEKEND COOKOUTS AND ENTERTAINING FAMILY AND FRIENDS! THE MASTER BEDROOM IS LOCATED ON THE FIRST FLOOR WITH BEAUTIFUL LAMINATE FLOORING, TRAY CEILING AND PRIVATE BATH WITH GLASS ENCLOSED SHOWER. UPSTAIRS ARE THE OTHER 3 BEDROOMS OFFERING LIGHT OAK LAMINATE WOOD FLOORS AND A FULL BATH WITH TUB SHOWER. PANTHER TRACE IS AND EXCEPTIONAL COMMUNITY IN THE HEART OF RIVERVIEW THAT OFFERS GREAT SCHOOLS, COMMUNITY PLAYGROUNDS, TENNIS COURTS, BASKETBALL, VOLLEYBALL, A MULTI-PURPOSE FIELD AND LAGOON STYLE POOL! IDEALLY LOCATED WITH EASY ACCESS TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, AND PARKS, AND STILL WITHIN MINUTES FROM MACDILL AFB, DOWNTOWN TAMPA, AND BRANDON TOWN CENTER.

MOST PETS WELCOME! AVAILABLE NOW! THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST LONG. COME SEE IT TODAY!



