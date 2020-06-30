12612 Evington Point Drive

Amenities

!!DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!!Outstanding Panther Trace Community single-family home in Riverview. This home has so much to offer: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, in the highly sought after community of Panther Trace. The open floor plan features a great room with vaulted ceilings. The Kitchen has an abundance of cabinets, all of the appliances, breakfast bar and a spacious eating area with a sliding door that’s opens up a private backyard-- Perfect place to put your outdoor BBQ grill! The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a private bathroom. Panther Trace offers Community pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, playground, basketball. This property is 3 minutes from I-75 with very easy access to US Highway 41, and US Highway 301. This Home is in a Highly Favored Location with the New Hospital, YMCA, Shops, Restaurants. Call or schedule a showing online. hurry! Homes like this won't last long!



IIf you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



