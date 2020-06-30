All apartments in Riverview
12612 Evington Point Drive

12612 Evington Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12612 Evington Point Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
!!DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!!Outstanding Panther Trace Community single-family home in Riverview. This home has so much to offer: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, in the highly sought after community of Panther Trace. The open floor plan features a great room with vaulted ceilings. The Kitchen has an abundance of cabinets, all of the appliances, breakfast bar and a spacious eating area with a sliding door that’s opens up a private backyard-- Perfect place to put your outdoor BBQ grill! The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a private bathroom. Panther Trace offers Community pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, playground, basketball. This property is 3 minutes from I-75 with very easy access to US Highway 41, and US Highway 301. This Home is in a Highly Favored Location with the New Hospital, YMCA, Shops, Restaurants. Call or schedule a showing online. hurry! Homes like this won't last long!

IIf you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

Amenities: Pond View, Fenced-In Backyard, Open Patio, Vaulted ceilings, Separate Walk-In Shower, Ceiling Fans, Sliding Glass Doors, Breakfast Bar, Media/Art Niches, Attached 2 Car Garage, Laminate Wood Floor, Walk-In Closets, Closet Pantry, Window Treatments, Custom Paint, Pet Friendly, $25 Monthly Pet Rent Required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12612 Evington Point Drive have any available units?
12612 Evington Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12612 Evington Point Drive have?
Some of 12612 Evington Point Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12612 Evington Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12612 Evington Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12612 Evington Point Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12612 Evington Point Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12612 Evington Point Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12612 Evington Point Drive offers parking.
Does 12612 Evington Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12612 Evington Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12612 Evington Point Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12612 Evington Point Drive has a pool.
Does 12612 Evington Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 12612 Evington Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12612 Evington Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12612 Evington Point Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

