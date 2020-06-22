12518 Burgess Hill Dr

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1d39969043 ----

This lovely pool home features numerous upgrades like wood flooring, and high ceilings with crown molding. Floor plan includes a separate office, and an upstairs loft & bathroom which can be used as a bedroom suite. Eat-in kitchen has Corian counter tops, a large pantry and plenty of cabinet space. Master bedroom is spacious, includes a large walk-in closet, and ensuite has dual sinks, garden tub, and separate shower. This home is great for entertaining, with its open floor plan, and sliding glass doors which fully open up to the screened lanai. Further entertain your guests with the outdoor kitchen and pool with heated spa. Located in the highly sought-after Panther trace community, know for its amenities & great schools. Call today to schedule a showing. - POOL SERVICE INCLUDED!!!



*Hoa App Required

*Pets Allowed

Ac Central

Appliance Dishwasher

Appliance Disposal

Appliance Microwave

Community Fitness Center

Community Pool

Flooring Tile

Flooring Wood

Indoor Formal Dining

Indoor Office/Den

Indoor Walk In Closets

Outdoor Back Yard

Outdoor Screened Lanai

Parking 2 Car Garage