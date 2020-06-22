12518 Burgess Hill Dr

Amenities
This lovely pool home features numerous upgrades like wood flooring, and high ceilings with crown molding. Floor plan includes a separate office, and an upstairs loft & bathroom which can be used as a bedroom suite. Eat-in kitchen has Corian counter tops, a large pantry and plenty of cabinet space. Master bedroom is spacious, includes a large walk-in closet, and ensuite has dual sinks, garden tub, and separate shower. This home is great for entertaining, with its open floor plan, and sliding glass doors which fully open up to the screened lanai. Further entertain your guests with the outdoor kitchen and pool with heated spa. Located in the highly sought-after Panther trace community, know for its amenities & great schools. Call today to schedule a showing. - POOL SERVICE INCLUDED!!!
*Hoa App Required
*Pets Allowed
Ac Central
Appliance Dishwasher
Appliance Disposal
Appliance Microwave
Community Fitness Center
Community Pool
Flooring Tile
Flooring Wood
Indoor Formal Dining
Indoor Office/Den
Indoor Walk In Closets
Outdoor Back Yard
Outdoor Screened Lanai
Parking 2 Car Garage