12518 BALLENTRAE FOREST DRIVE

The interior was completely repainted so this home is move in ready!!! This is a spacious 2,913 square feet, 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, loft home with a large kitchen with beautiful expresso cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The master suite is located on the first floor with massive closets, dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. The remaining 4 bedrooms are on the second floor, each with their own walk in closets. The laundry room is just off of the enormous loft. This gorgeous amenities such as a stunning pool, playground and trail paths. This community surrounded by golf courses, shopping, and dining experiences for everyone!