12512 Belcroft Dr

Welcome Home! Beautiful And Spacious House At The Desirable Community Of Panther Trace. This Home Boasts 2,370 Sq. Ft., 5 Bedrooms, One Of Them Downstairs, 2 1/2-bathrooms, 2 Car Garage With Code Pad, Built-in Desk On The Second Floor, Storage Under The Stairs, Coat Closet, High Ceilings On The Second Floor. The Kitchen Has An Upgraded & Gorgeous Quartz Counter-top, Island, Back Splash, Stainless Steel Appliances, 42" Wood Cabinets, Under Mount Corian Sink, & More. Big Master Bedroom With View Of The Conservation Area And Pond. The Master Bathroom Has Garden Tub, Separate Shower, Double Sink And Walk-in Closet Inside The Bathroom. On The First Floor You Will Find A Formal Dining Room, Living Room, Laundry Room And One Of The Bedrooms. As You Step Out The Sliding Doors, Enjoy The View Of The Pond & Conservation Area From The Screened And Extended Covered Patio And Relax With No Neighbors Behind The House. Plenty Of Space On The Fully Fenced Back Yard. Panther Trace Neighborhood Is A Resort Style Community That Offers A Clubhouse With Rooms For Parties, Community Pool, Tennis Court, Basketball Court, Playground And Family Events For Residents Only! Collins Elementary School Located Inside The Community. The Neighborhood Is Central To Shopping, Restaurants, Grocery Store, Short Drive To Tampa Airport, Downtown, Macdill Air Force Base, New Va Clinic, Sugar Sand Beaches, Outlets, I-75 And More. Don't Miss Out! This House Could Be Your New Home! Call Today.



