All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 12512 Belcroft Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
12512 Belcroft Dr
Last updated April 11 2019 at 7:47 PM

12512 Belcroft Dr

12512 Belcroft Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12512 Belcroft Dr, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Welcome Home! Beautiful And Spacious House At The Desirable Community Of Panther Trace. This Home Boasts 2,370 Sq. Ft., 5 Bedrooms, One Of Them Downstairs, 2 1/2-bathrooms, 2 Car Garage With Code Pad, Built-in Desk On The Second Floor, Storage Under The Stairs, Coat Closet, High Ceilings On The Second Floor. The Kitchen Has An Upgraded & Gorgeous Quartz Counter-top, Island, Back Splash, Stainless Steel Appliances, 42" Wood Cabinets, Under Mount Corian Sink, & More. Big Master Bedroom With View Of The Conservation Area And Pond. The Master Bathroom Has Garden Tub, Separate Shower, Double Sink And Walk-in Closet Inside The Bathroom. On The First Floor You Will Find A Formal Dining Room, Living Room, Laundry Room And One Of The Bedrooms. As You Step Out The Sliding Doors, Enjoy The View Of The Pond & Conservation Area From The Screened And Extended Covered Patio And Relax With No Neighbors Behind The House. Plenty Of Space On The Fully Fenced Back Yard. Panther Trace Neighborhood Is A Resort Style Community That Offers A Clubhouse With Rooms For Parties, Community Pool, Tennis Court, Basketball Court, Playground And Family Events For Residents Only! Collins Elementary School Located Inside The Community. The Neighborhood Is Central To Shopping, Restaurants, Grocery Store, Short Drive To Tampa Airport, Downtown, Macdill Air Force Base, New Va Clinic, Sugar Sand Beaches, Outlets, I-75 And More. Don't Miss Out! This House Could Be Your New Home! Call Today.

Listing Courtesy Of RE/MAX REALTY UNLIMITED

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Listing Courtesy Of RE/MAX REALTY UNLIMITED

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12512 Belcroft Dr have any available units?
12512 Belcroft Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12512 Belcroft Dr have?
Some of 12512 Belcroft Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12512 Belcroft Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12512 Belcroft Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12512 Belcroft Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12512 Belcroft Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12512 Belcroft Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12512 Belcroft Dr offers parking.
Does 12512 Belcroft Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12512 Belcroft Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12512 Belcroft Dr have a pool?
Yes, 12512 Belcroft Dr has a pool.
Does 12512 Belcroft Dr have accessible units?
No, 12512 Belcroft Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12512 Belcroft Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12512 Belcroft Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane
Riverview, FL 33578
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa