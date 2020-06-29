12506 VISION WAY

Amenities

WOW! BEAUTIFUL!! FULLY RENOVATED 3 beds and 2 bath circle lot home remodeled in Oct, 2019 located in the quite and beautiful neighborhood of South Point in Riverview FL, with a large open backyard facing a beautiful pond. The entire house’s floor has been upgraded to luxury plank wood throughout the living areas.



This house features a very open floor plan with split bedrooms. The open floor plan also provides abundance of natural light throughout the living room with a view of backyard and the pond. The spacious kitchen features beautiful cabinets, full set of Samsung stainless steel appliances (including microwave, French door refrigerator, range, and dishwasher) that will make your home cooking experience more enjoyable.



The house is conveniently located in the neighborhood of South Park in Riverview Florida with easy access to I-75, and I-4. The area is very convenient for shopping and dining, many restaurants with few minutes of drive.



Come make this house your home today! Work in Progress! MORE PICTURES TO COME