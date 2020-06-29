All apartments in Riverview
Last updated February 21 2020 at 1:44 PM

12506 VISION WAY

12506 Vision Way · No Longer Available
Location

12506 Vision Way, Riverview, FL 33578
South Pointe of Tampa

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WOW! BEAUTIFUL!! FULLY RENOVATED 3 beds and 2 bath circle lot home remodeled in Oct, 2019 located in the quite and beautiful neighborhood of South Point in Riverview FL, with a large open backyard facing a beautiful pond. The entire house’s floor has been upgraded to luxury plank wood throughout the living areas.

This house features a very open floor plan with split bedrooms. The open floor plan also provides abundance of natural light throughout the living room with a view of backyard and the pond. The spacious kitchen features beautiful cabinets, full set of Samsung stainless steel appliances (including microwave, French door refrigerator, range, and dishwasher) that will make your home cooking experience more enjoyable.

The house is conveniently located in the neighborhood of South Park in Riverview Florida with easy access to I-75, and I-4. The area is very convenient for shopping and dining, many restaurants with few minutes of drive.

Come make this house your home today! Work in Progress! MORE PICTURES TO COME

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12506 VISION WAY have any available units?
12506 VISION WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12506 VISION WAY have?
Some of 12506 VISION WAY's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12506 VISION WAY currently offering any rent specials?
12506 VISION WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12506 VISION WAY pet-friendly?
No, 12506 VISION WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 12506 VISION WAY offer parking?
Yes, 12506 VISION WAY offers parking.
Does 12506 VISION WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12506 VISION WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12506 VISION WAY have a pool?
No, 12506 VISION WAY does not have a pool.
Does 12506 VISION WAY have accessible units?
No, 12506 VISION WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 12506 VISION WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12506 VISION WAY has units with dishwashers.

