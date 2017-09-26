All apartments in Riverview
Last updated December 17 2019 at 6:49 PM

12504 Belcroft Dr

12504 Belcroft Dr · No Longer Available
Location

12504 Belcroft Dr, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
tennis court
MOVE IN SPECIAL: 1/2 security deposit upon move in 1/2 on 2nd month. Panther Trace Home 5 bedroom 2 and half Bath situated on a Desirable Corner Lot overlooking a Tranquil Lake with Mature Trees. Absorb the Majestic feel of Hard Wood Floors as you walk through the Foyer, Living Room, and separate Formal Dining Room. Granite Countertops and Center Island add the perfect touches to this Stylish yet Highly Functional Kitchen. The Master Bathroom includes Dual Sinks, Separate Garden Tub, Granite Countertops, and Walk-In Closet. Soak up the Florida Sun lounging in the perfectly positioned hammock enjoying the Privacy of No Rear Neighbors behind the Vinyl Fenced Backyard with Screened Under-Roof Lanai and Exterior Sun Patio. This 2248 sq. ft. home is the Perfect Answer for a Growing Family considering the Communities Schools, Pools, Playgrounds, Parks, Tennis & Basketball Courts. Panther Trace provides convenient access to Interstates, a New Hospital, and plenty of Dining/Entertainment. Located near all major shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12504 Belcroft Dr have any available units?
12504 Belcroft Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12504 Belcroft Dr have?
Some of 12504 Belcroft Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12504 Belcroft Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12504 Belcroft Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12504 Belcroft Dr pet-friendly?
No, 12504 Belcroft Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 12504 Belcroft Dr offer parking?
No, 12504 Belcroft Dr does not offer parking.
Does 12504 Belcroft Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12504 Belcroft Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12504 Belcroft Dr have a pool?
Yes, 12504 Belcroft Dr has a pool.
Does 12504 Belcroft Dr have accessible units?
No, 12504 Belcroft Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12504 Belcroft Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12504 Belcroft Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
