Spacious four bedroom, three bath home with den and three car garage! Located in Panther Trace this lovely home has lots of space! Wood floors through out the living areas! French doors to the office. Corian counters, 1 year old double oven, microwave and dishwasher! GE profile refrigerator also included. Newer carpets in the bedrooms. Newer fencing and large screen room. Many systems recently replaced including water heater and air conditioner. Don't miss out on this one!