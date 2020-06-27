12344 HEALEY SUMMIT LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court playground pool tennis court

Resort Style Living! This maintenance free town home offers a community pool, tennis court, basketball court, soccer field, playground, and it's gated. Don't worry about cutting the grass, landscaping, or any exterior maintenance because it is all done for you. Your water and trash are included too. This newer town home is loaded with upgrades. The kitchen has tile floors, 42" maple cabinets, smooth top range, and upgraded appliances. The great room boasts hard wood floors, surround sound, and recessed lighting. There is a 3rd bedroom downstairs with hardwood floors that can be used an office if needed. The spacious upstairs master has a walk in closet and its' bathroom has tile floors and maple cabinets. There is also a screened lanai with extra storage.