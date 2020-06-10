12329 Foxmoor Peak Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Beautiful Like new townhouse - Very Nice and clean townhouse with neutral paint, ceiling fans and carpet and tile throughout. Kitchen has wood cabinets, stainless steal appliances, granite counter tops, pantry and eat in space, downstairs also has large living and dining combo, and half bath. Each bedroom upstairs has private bathrooms, this unit includes full size washer and dryer with laundry closet upstairs. It is located in a gated community and just across the street from the community pool. Kitchen has sliding glass doors leading out to screened in lanai with storage room in back. This unit is available for immediate move in, call today to schedule a showing, Kim Tarpley @ RE/MAX Unlimited Reaty 813-335-7097



(RLNE5776858)