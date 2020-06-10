All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 12329 Foxmoor Peak Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
12329 Foxmoor Peak Drive
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

12329 Foxmoor Peak Drive

12329 Foxmoor Peak Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12329 Foxmoor Peak Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Beautiful Like new townhouse - Very Nice and clean townhouse with neutral paint, ceiling fans and carpet and tile throughout. Kitchen has wood cabinets, stainless steal appliances, granite counter tops, pantry and eat in space, downstairs also has large living and dining combo, and half bath. Each bedroom upstairs has private bathrooms, this unit includes full size washer and dryer with laundry closet upstairs. It is located in a gated community and just across the street from the community pool. Kitchen has sliding glass doors leading out to screened in lanai with storage room in back. This unit is available for immediate move in, call today to schedule a showing, Kim Tarpley @ RE/MAX Unlimited Reaty 813-335-7097

(RLNE5776858)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12329 Foxmoor Peak Drive have any available units?
12329 Foxmoor Peak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12329 Foxmoor Peak Drive have?
Some of 12329 Foxmoor Peak Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12329 Foxmoor Peak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12329 Foxmoor Peak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12329 Foxmoor Peak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12329 Foxmoor Peak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12329 Foxmoor Peak Drive offer parking?
No, 12329 Foxmoor Peak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12329 Foxmoor Peak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12329 Foxmoor Peak Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12329 Foxmoor Peak Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12329 Foxmoor Peak Drive has a pool.
Does 12329 Foxmoor Peak Drive have accessible units?
No, 12329 Foxmoor Peak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12329 Foxmoor Peak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12329 Foxmoor Peak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa