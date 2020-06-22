12309 FAIRLAWN DRIVE

Amenities
HIGHLY DESIRABLE PANTHER TRACE COMMUNITY ! AMENITIES GALORE ! FANTASTIC SCHOOLS ! GREAT LOCATION IN HEART OF RIVERVIEW ! Come See This 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom 2 Car Garage Home With Almost 2100 Square Feet Of Living Area ! This Home Features: Ceramic Tile Floors In The Living Area/Kitchen/Bathrooms With Carpet In Bedrooms, Kitchen Has Granite Counter Tops, Island Eat-In/At Area And All Appliances Are Included In Kitchen, Owners Suite Has Walk-In Closet, Home Has Ceiling Fans And Washer/Dryer is inside and included ! This Home Is Centrally Located In Riverview Near All Kinds Of Restaurants, Shopping, Schools And Medical Facilities ! You Can Be In Tampa, Brandon, Apollo Beach, St Pete, Wesley Chapel, Lakeland and Bradenton Within Minutes From This Home ! Please Call Your Agent To Schedule Private Showing Today !