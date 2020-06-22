All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 12309 FAIRLAWN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
12309 FAIRLAWN DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12309 FAIRLAWN DRIVE

12309 Fairlawn Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12309 Fairlawn Dr, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
HIGHLY DESIRABLE PANTHER TRACE COMMUNITY ! AMENITIES GALORE ! FANTASTIC SCHOOLS ! GREAT LOCATION IN HEART OF RIVERVIEW ! Come See This 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom 2 Car Garage Home With Almost 2100 Square Feet Of Living Area ! This Home Features: Ceramic Tile Floors In The Living Area/Kitchen/Bathrooms With Carpet In Bedrooms, Kitchen Has Granite Counter Tops, Island Eat-In/At Area And All Appliances Are Included In Kitchen, Owners Suite Has Walk-In Closet, Home Has Ceiling Fans And Washer/Dryer is inside and included ! This Home Is Centrally Located In Riverview Near All Kinds Of Restaurants, Shopping, Schools And Medical Facilities ! You Can Be In Tampa, Brandon, Apollo Beach, St Pete, Wesley Chapel, Lakeland and Bradenton Within Minutes From This Home ! Please Call Your Agent To Schedule Private Showing Today !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12309 FAIRLAWN DRIVE have any available units?
12309 FAIRLAWN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12309 FAIRLAWN DRIVE have?
Some of 12309 FAIRLAWN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12309 FAIRLAWN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12309 FAIRLAWN DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12309 FAIRLAWN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12309 FAIRLAWN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 12309 FAIRLAWN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12309 FAIRLAWN DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 12309 FAIRLAWN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12309 FAIRLAWN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12309 FAIRLAWN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12309 FAIRLAWN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12309 FAIRLAWN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12309 FAIRLAWN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12309 FAIRLAWN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12309 FAIRLAWN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane
Riverview, FL 33578
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa