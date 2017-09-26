12251 CREEK EDGE DRIVE

Amenities

Beautiful Sunrise home in gated community in Riverview. Over 2000 sqft on 1/2 acre with fenced yard and lagoon style pool! This bright home has a formal living room, dining room, family room, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and wood laminate flooring thought out except in the 2 back bedrooms. Formal living room, dining room and master suite are up front. Large master suite has sliders which overlook the pool, double walk in closets and large spa like master bathroom - soaking tub, walk in shower, double sinks and private commode. The formal living room has french doors to the pool, screened lanai and yard. Kitchen has large island, granite counter tops, maple cabinets, gas stove and open floor plan with the family room. Of course the family room has sliders to the pool and back yard as well as custom maple built ins for your electronics! Separate utility room with washer and dryer is off the kitchen. Three bedrooms and the second bathroom are located off the family room, however the second bedroom is separate from the third and fourth, which share a hall. All appliances included, bonus -

Gas range and hot water. Property is on a well and septic, so no utility expense except electric, gas and cable! Tenant is responsible for paying monthly for the salt for the whole house water softener!! Yard and pool service included with rent. Community playground and picnic area for residents. Well behaved dogs are welcome with approval from owner, pet fee and renters insurance.