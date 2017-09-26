All apartments in Riverview
Last updated June 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

12251 CREEK EDGE DRIVE

12251 Creek Edge Drive
Location

12251 Creek Edge Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful Sunrise home in gated community in Riverview. Over 2000 sqft on 1/2 acre with fenced yard and lagoon style pool! This bright home has a formal living room, dining room, family room, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and wood laminate flooring thought out except in the 2 back bedrooms. Formal living room, dining room and master suite are up front. Large master suite has sliders which overlook the pool, double walk in closets and large spa like master bathroom - soaking tub, walk in shower, double sinks and private commode. The formal living room has french doors to the pool, screened lanai and yard. Kitchen has large island, granite counter tops, maple cabinets, gas stove and open floor plan with the family room. Of course the family room has sliders to the pool and back yard as well as custom maple built ins for your electronics! Separate utility room with washer and dryer is off the kitchen. Three bedrooms and the second bathroom are located off the family room, however the second bedroom is separate from the third and fourth, which share a hall. All appliances included, bonus -
Gas range and hot water. Property is on a well and septic, so no utility expense except electric, gas and cable! Tenant is responsible for paying monthly for the salt for the whole house water softener!! Yard and pool service included with rent. Community playground and picnic area for residents. Well behaved dogs are welcome with approval from owner, pet fee and renters insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12251 CREEK EDGE DRIVE have any available units?
12251 CREEK EDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12251 CREEK EDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 12251 CREEK EDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12251 CREEK EDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12251 CREEK EDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12251 CREEK EDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12251 CREEK EDGE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 12251 CREEK EDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12251 CREEK EDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12251 CREEK EDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12251 CREEK EDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12251 CREEK EDGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 12251 CREEK EDGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 12251 CREEK EDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12251 CREEK EDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12251 CREEK EDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12251 CREEK EDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
