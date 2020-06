Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

ADORABLE 2 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHROOM TOWNHOME THAT WAS THE ORIGINAL MODEL HOME LOCATED IN THE PANTHER TRACE SUBDIVISION. FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR COMPLIMENTS THE HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT MAIN FLOOR AND CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS. ENJOY THE SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN AND THE SCREENED LANAI WITH A POND VIEW. COMMUNITY FEATURES A POOL FOR YOU ENJOYMENT LOCATED NEAR SHOPPING CENTERS, RESTAURANTS, AND EXPRESSWAYS.